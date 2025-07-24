Morning Buzz: July 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Giraffes coming to John Ball Zoo

Giraffes are coming to the John Ball Zoo! A $15 million donation from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation will support what will be the largest animal habitat at the zoo.

It is the single largest philanthropic contribution in the history of the zoo. It will help build a new exhibit with a winding forested path that leads to a panoramic African savannah environment, where guests can feed and watch giraffes, ostriches, and other animals.

The space is set to open in 2028. The expansion is part of the organization's ten-year master plan to make a greater community impact and showcase sustainability efforts.

Kik Pool operations extended into August

Feeling the heat? So are the kids, and there's good news in Kalamazoo - the Kik Pool at Walter Street has extended to Friday, August 15. The season's start was delayed due to a lifesaver trainer withdrawal, but they are now fully staffed and trained.

The pool offers daily adult lap swim times and aqua fitness classes, in addition to the open swim hours. As a matter of fact, aqua fitness by Just Move Fitness is adding an extra class on August 12. Those classes are free with season passes, or $10 for a drop-in.

There are also a couple of afternoon closures for summer camps. If you want more information and the full extended schedule, visit kzooparks.org/kikpool.

Gilda's Club partnership with Lowell Clubhouse

Gilda's Club is launching some new programs at it's Lowell Clubhouse to promote wellness and connection. These free programs are open to anyone - adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.

Restorative Yoga: Deep Rest For Body, Mind, and Nervous System blends elements of yin and restorative yoga to support physical and emotional well-being. That's coming up on Tuesday, August 5 at 6 P.M., then a paint and connect class will let participants explore creativity through painting while building meaningful uman connection. That's Tuesday, August 19 at 6 P.M.

Both will be held at the Lowell Clubhouse at the First Congregational UCC of Lowell. You do not need to register.

Rock The Boat update

This year's annual Rock The Boat event in St. Joseph made some waves for a good cause last week. The annual cardboard boat race saw 19 homemade boats competing on the St. Joseph River channel, attracting nearly 1,000 spectators and raising over $45,500 for the United Way. This marks a 46% increase in funds raised compared to last year.

Winners included Whirlpool Corporation's "Knead For Speed" for fastest boat, "Dewey, Sinkem, and Howe" with their boat "Miss Creant" won People's Choice Award.

The funds will benefit programs and impact partners in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties.

Marvelous Kidz Learning Center opening tomorrow

Childcare is a significant barrier for families across West Michigan and beyond. A new facility in Kentwood is putting staff, parents, and kids first, reflecting the diversity of the community and is subsidized to make childcare accessable to all.

The Marvelous Kidz Learning Center is hosting a grand opening party tomorrow, Friday, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. There will be kids activities, facility tours, food trucks, prizes, and information about enrollment. It's in the old Family Video location at 52nd and Eastern.

For more information, head to marvelouskidz.com.

