Morning Buzz: July 23, 2025

GRCM Day of Play

Celebrate the power of play with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum! The Day of Play celebration is this Sunday, July 27. It's a free community event that brings a full day of fun to the city, the museum, and the rainbow road.

All of the exhibits will be open, including Alma's Way: Welcome to my Neighborhood! Other highlights include strolling bubble fairies, face painting, live drumming, and a foam party - be sure to bring a towel!

There will also be special mascot appearances, giveaways, and food trucks on site. The event runs from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Visit grcm.org for all the details.

GRPL's Comic Geek Out

This one's for the geeks! The Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing back a fan-favorite event. It's the return of the Comic Geek Out event this Saturday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the main library branch, located at 111 Library St. NE.

Highlights include a Q & A with actress Veronica Taylor, best known as the voice of Ash Ketchum from Pokemon, and a celebration of 40 years of Dragon Ball with author Derek Padula. The event will also feature a "Swords in Media: Myth vs. Reality" presentation by the Swordsmanship Museum & Academy, and a cosplay showcase.

Ongoing activities throughout the day include comic crafts, trivia, a tabletop extravaganza, artist alley, the Asian Museum of Warriors, and more! Visit grpl.org for more information.

GVSU alumni and family AWRI boat cruise

Take an interactive family science adventure on Muskegon Lake! Join Laker alumni and take a ride on Grand Valley's research and education vessel the W.G. Jackson. This is how thousands of students have explored freshwater science through the water resources outreach education program since 1986.

This is free and designed for children in 4th Grade and up. You need to reserve a spot - it is happening Thursday, August 14 from 3 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. in Muskegon.

Kellogg Community College Theatre production heading to Scotland

You can catch an original local play before it goes international! The Kellogg Community College Theatre is giving West Michigan a sneak peek before they head into the world-renowed Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

You can catch free performances of their original play, "Pando", a philosophical comedy set in the worlds of video games. It's presented as a series of short, funny one-act plays, each set in a different video game-inspired world. On the surface, these worlds and characters seem separate, just like the individual aspen trees. But connecting scenes and overarching ideas, the "root system", reveal how they are all linked.

Shows are this weekend at the Binda Performing Arts Center in Battle Creek. Friday and Saturday night showtimes begin at 7:30 P.M., with a Sunday matinee at 3 P.M. The shows are free and open to the public, with donations accepted to help fund the trip abroad.

Michigan man captures heaviest catfish

A Michigan man has some big bragging rights today after catching a new state record catfish!

Codie Carlson was bowfishing Plum Creek in Monroe County on the east side of the state over the weekend, when he brought in the monster, weighing in at more than 64 pounds.

This catch smashes the previous record of more than 53 pounds that was caught in 2022 on the St. Joseph River in Berrien County. Carlson is a self-described true fishaholic, and the DNR actually caught this same fish in 2020 when it weighed 55 pounds!

