Morning Buzz: July 24

1. Radium Photo is celebrating 115 years in business in downtown Muskegon. They’ll be holding an open house from 4 to 8 p.m., with a ribbon cutting happening at 4:45. The company has been a pillar in Muskegon helping to preserve memories over the years. Hors d' oeuvres and drinks will be available as you learn more about how they've adapted over the years staying relevant in the printing and photography industry. Radium photo is now four generations strong. You can learn more by going to radiumphoto.com.

2. Sister Simone Campbell, the 2022 Presidential Medal Of Freedom recipient, author, attorney, and religious leader is bringing her "Hope In Turbulent Times Tour" to West Michigan. She'll be at the Norton Shores branch of the Muskegon Area District Library on July 31st at 6 p.m. Following an introduction, Sister Simone will present the key themes from hunger for hope, and then open the floor for a discussion. The event is free but registration is required. You can do that by going to madl.org.

3. Muskegon’s beloved summer tradition, parties in the park, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. You can join the celebration party on Friday, July 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Muskegon's Hackley Park. The festivities will begin with the timeless Budweiser Clydesdales parading down Western Avenue at 4 p.m. Other highlights will include live entertainment by blues powerhouse Ronnie Baker Brooks with special guests Vincent Hayes and the Raw Deal, a variety of food and beverage options, and activities for all ages including an expanded kids zone. For more information visit partiesinthepark.com.

4. Grand Rapids is expanding access to "Lime" by offering free rides to those who need a little extra help getting around the city. "Lime" has served the city since June of 2021, and since then More than 266,000 people have taken rides on their e-scooters & bikes. The company already offers trip discounts based on riders' needs. Under this new pilot program, residents who qualify for state, city, and federal subsidies will be able to take five free, 30-minute rides a day. 'Lime' says they'll be working with researchers from 'McGill University' to determine what lessons they can take away from this program to ensure equal access to micro-mobility moving forward.

5. Get ready to try new cuisine and watch some iconic dragon boat races, the Global Water Fest is returning to Grand Rapids this weekend. The festival is hosted by the GR Asian-Pacific Foundation, and this year marks the fourth year for the event. On Saturday, you can watch 20 teams of community members from local businesses and nonprofits as they take on the annual dragon boat races. Then on Sunday, you can try your hand at the dragon boats. You'll be able to race the boats for free as well as take paddle boards onto the river. The music, performances, vendor booths and food trucks will be set up in Canal Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.