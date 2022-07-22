Morning Buzz: July 22

1. If you're looking for a great summer activity, a local blueberry farm has a great event for you today.

Huyser Farm Park in Laketown Township is hosting Blueberry Fields Forever today in partnership with Township and the Outdoor Discovery Center.

Families can pick blueberries and learn more about the science behind blueberries and farming them.

The event is free to the public and is from 11 to noon today, the farm is at the corner of 64th and 142nd.

2. This week is the National Baby Food Festival in Fremont.

It's a celebration of children and the joy they bring, and will be full of fun for the whole family now through July 23.

There will also be a car show on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids will have plenty to do at the festival including frog jumping, turtle racing, a water balloon toss, and more.

There will also be a couple of parades happening on Saturday. To participate in any of the events or parades, go to fremontcommerce.com to get information and registration forms.

3. Photos and videos have been released of a vibrant, almost neon-orange fish, on social media.

The fish was caught by Joshua Chrenko in Newaygo, and he's a big fan of small-mouth bass. He says while fishing at his family cottage on the Muskegon River, this is what he reeled in; a vibrant orange smallmouth bass.

The fish is believed to have a condition that turns skin pigments a yellowish hue.

4. The Monarch Butterfly is now an endangered species.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature just added the insect to its list of endangered species.

They say the North American Population has fallen anywhere from 22 to 72 percent over the last ten years.

Monarch butterflies have the furthest known migration of any insect, with many traveling from Mexico to Canada and back every year.

Experts say their numbers have been falling for a while, and it's not likely from one single cause. The United States hasn't yet listed Monarch Butterflies on their own endangered species list.

5. The brand Velveeta is known for putting its spin on mac 'n cheese, but now it's out with a new product you can drink.

Velveeta is partnering with the BLT Restaurant Group to sell the Velveeta Veltini. The drink will cost $15 and will be sold at five BLT Restaurants across the county, including locations in New York City and Washington DC.

If you're not in one of those areas, you can buy a kit to make the drink in your own kitchen for $50. The kit comes with two martini glasses, and it's sold on goldbelly.com.