Morning Buzz: July 2, 2025

Vous Cafe open in the Momentum Center

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven focuses on helping people with mental health, addiction, and more! They are thrilled to announce the re-launch of its donation-based community cafe, Vous Cafe.

The cafe held a soft opening in June and is now ready for all guests! The cafe is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. Guests can enjoy tasty donuts from Leppinks, coffee from Aldea, canned soda, and other pastries. Stop in to enjoy a treat and support members as they gain valuable hands-on experience in customer service, money management, cleaning, organizing, and communication.

In addition to the new cafe, the Momentum Center will host Food Truck Fridays beginning on July 11 through August 7. You'll find local food trucks parked outside the center, offering more delicious options from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

You can learn more at themomentumcentergh.org.

Hollyhock Lane Parade this weekend

The oldest continuous 4th of July parade in Michigan continues its rich tradition on Independence Day. Everyone is invited to walk or cheer on the participants during the Hollyhock Lane Parade in the Ottawa Hills Neighborhood.

It started as an unsanctioned bike parade for kids in 1934, and there are still plenty of kids on bikes wearing their red, white, and blue. It also attracts politicians seeking office, community members and pets, strollers, and more.

Want to be a part this year? Start gathering around 8 A.M. on Friday at Calvin and Alexander. The 91st Hollyhock Lane Parade kicks off at 8:30 A.M. sharp.

Windmill Island Gardens floral stamping

Creating art is great, but even more so when it's practical, too!

If you're looking for some artistic fun this afternoon, you can head to Windmill Island Gardens from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M. for an hour of floral stamping. This natural decorating experience does more than put you in touch with nature; you'll walk away with a new tote bag!

This class uses fresh flowers directly from the gardens. Attendees will transfer the flowers' bright, natural colors onto tote bags using a simple, light hammering technique, offering a beautiful and natural method for dyeing and decorating.

Floral stamping is $20 per person and includes all of the necessary supplies. You can visit cityofholland.com for more information.

Chipping For Charity total update

A happy update! Golfers and charity partners raised $32,000 to help young people facing homelessness. West Michigan CPA firm EHTC hosted the 37th annual Chipping For Charity to support AYA Youth Collective.

Golfers braved our recent heat wave to participate in a Beat The Pro challenge, putting contest, marshmallow drive, hole-in-one prizes, and other games. It was the highest fundraising total in the event's nearly 40-year run.

During that time, the Chipping For Charity has raised nearly $400,000 for West Michigan non-profits.

Rock The Boat race next week

Get ready to make waves! United Way of Southwest Michigan's Rock the Boat, presented by Honor Credit Union, is fast approaching.

This exciting cardboard boat race showdown is set for Thursday, July 17 at the beautiful Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph. It's a spectacle of ingenuity and entertainment as the St. Joseph River Channel will come alive with life-sized cardboard boats, hand-crafted into amazing and often hilarious vessels, all designed to float...or provide plenty of laughter trying!

You'll witness exhilarating races as these cardboard creations battle it out in heats, with some gliding gracefully and others sinking spectacularly, with many teams in themed attire and Hawaiian shirts.

This free event draws crowds of up to 3,000 people. Enjoy great food and drinks from Plank's Tavern On The Water and local food trucks, making it a complete evening of fun.

Most importantly, you'll be part of a cause worth cheering for, helping to raise critical funds for United Way of Southwest Michigan and supporting vital programs across Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties.

Time is running out to register your team! Team registration is closing this weekend, July 6.

