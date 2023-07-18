Morning Buzz: July 18, 2023

1. U of M Health-West's annual Metro Way 5k & YMCA Youth Races taking place this Thursday, July 20.

Proceeds directly support U of M Health-West's community health and wellness programs, including initiatives that provide free and low-cost health screenings, services, fitness classes, and education to individuals in need.

Race registration on run sign-up dot com is open now through race day. Receive $5 off registration with code “run4fun”.

2. The annual Flea Market on Fulton returning on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This all-day outdoor, pop-up market will feature artists and retail pop-up vendors, classic cars, food and drink, sidewalk sales, street entertainment and more.

Head to our website for an event map.



3. The Grand Rapids Public Library offering an outdoor learning experience this summer.

The Grand River Walk is happening on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages. Those who attend will hear local experts speak about the river's ecosystem, water protection efforts, and the connection between Native Americans and the river.

Those taking part in the walk can meet at the Grand River Fish Ladder on Front Avenue.

4. The Mieras Shoes Tent Sale is back after 4 years.

It'll be held July 27-29 at their store on Leonard Street.

Save up to 75 percent on footwear in the tent and up to 15 percent in the store. There will be a large variety of sizes, colors, and styles, and many top brands as well.

Want to learn more? Just head to their Facebook page.



5. Country music star Luke Bryan is headed back to southwest Michigan.

Bryan, who has now announced six dates for his Farm Tour 2023, will be coming to the John Schaendorf Dairy Farm in Allegan County on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets will be available to Bryan's Fan Club, beginning at noon today. A date for general sales hasn't been announced yet.

Bryan is no stranger to West Michigan, he brought this tour to our area in 2019.

For more information on Bryan’s current and upcoming tours, visit lukebryan.com/tour.