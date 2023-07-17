Morning Buzz: July 15, 2023

1. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream and meet your local first responders.

It's happening tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Holland's Moo-Mentum ice cream parlor. If you stop by you can enjoy country dairy ice cream for $1 per scoop, along with the chance to talk and get to know first responders in Ottawa County.

The Momentum Center helps people address issues with mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. There are also plans to hold a similar event in August.

2. Condado Tacos is partnering with Feeding America to help supply meals to families across the country and you can help by eating tacos.

Earlier this month, the Mexican Cuisine Restaurant introduced its new Southwest Midwest Taco. Part of each purchase will go toward a $100,000 donation goal.

The money will help pay for 1 million meals from Feeding America. On top of the donations, Condado employees will be given select time off from their shifts to volunteer at local food banks.

Condado has also announced a few other new items just for the summer including a new chorizo taco, street corn guacamole, and a slushie margarita.

These new items will be available until early October.

3. The 5th annual Great Lakes Surf Festival is back.

It's taking place on August 12 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

You've got two options: a general adult admission passes for $10, or a family admission pass for $20.

There will also be surf lessons and sup lessons for an additional fee as well.

Register and learn more at greatlakessurffestival.com.

4. Are you ready for a mid-summer activity? The great start parent coalition inviting you to participate in a family scavenger hunt. Using the GooseChase app you'll explore your neighborhood, parks, downtown Grand Rapids and more.

Each family will be randomly assigned to one of three teams and will work independently to complete scavenger hunt tasks.

The winning team will each receive a special gift for their family to enjoy.

Register your family on Eventbrite and learn more by heading to their Facebook page.

5. Celebrate the fall at Muskegon Rotary's new fundraising event. Harvest Fest will take place on October 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan.

Tickets are $65 per person and include gourmet food created by the culinary institute students, one beverage ticket, and a signature harvest fest glass.

The event will feature live music from johnny breeze, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, and select silent auction items.

Tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite.