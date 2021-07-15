Morning Buzz: July 15

1. Forbes released a list of the best cities to retire in every state.

To create the list, they compared data on more than 650 places across all 50 states. Some of the things they looked at were the availability of doctors, the rate of serious crimes, ranking on the Milken Institute List of Best Cities for Successful Aging, air quality, walkability, and bike-ability.

In Michigan, Forbes chose Grand Rapids as the best place to retire.

The runner-up city in Michigan was Traverse City.

2. Rock out tonight at Portage Parks and Recreation's second Drive-In Concert.

"Departure: A Journey Tribute Band" will be bringing their high-energy show to the stage at Romona Park starting at 7 p.m.'

Enjoy the concerts from the car or bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be open at 5 with spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission to the concert is free.

3. Tech company MCPC broke ground on a new facility in Madison Square Neighborhood on Wednesday.

The company is partnered with the non-profit Amplify GR. The new 51,000-square-foot building has been vacant for decades, and once it's renovated it'll bring upwards of 75 new jobs with it.

MCPC's president says at least 30 percent of the workforce hired will be from the Madison Square Neighborhood and local, minority-owned contractors are building it.

MCPC is set to open its new location in mid-2022.

4. Right now is the perfect time to get out and enjoy nature, especially wildlife!

Anderson and Girls Orchards is hosting an Animal Enrichment Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get up close and personal with many of the animals and meet reptile specialist, Sharon Marsh, who will be there with some of her favorite reptiles. Also, this is the perfect time to give back to the zoo.

Find a donation list at andersonandgirls.com.

5. Tired of the summer heat? Oreo is already looking forward to the fall!

Oreo introduced two new flavors: Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut.

The salted caramel brownie Oreo actually boasts two layers of icing, one with caramel and the other with brownie creme.

The apple cider Oreo features the flavored creme in between two golden Oreos.

Grab the salted caramel brownie Oreos in stores this month, and the apple cider Oreos in August.