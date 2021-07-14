Morning Buzz: July 14

1. The Grand Rapids Public Museum wants to be the city's next social district.

Typically, when people head to the museum, they walk around inside, but the fun may be headed outdoors too. After seeing the success of other social zones in the city- with drinks- the museums applied to offer people the same option.

Right now, the museum doesn't know when it'll be approved, but it's hoping it's just another reason that people want to visit.

2. Grab those flashlights and show the little ones at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital that you care! The second Wednesday of the month is Project Night Lights.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital invites everyone in the community to come down to Michigan Street and line the sidewalks with their flashlights in hand, ready to help say "goodnight" to the patients and families.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. and a firetruck will sound its alarm to signal the start and end. Also, make sure to post your pictures to social media with #ProjectNightLights.

3. You might not know who Blippi is, but lots of kids across the country have made him one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and 7.4 million followers. Now you can see him live because Blippi the Musical is coming to Grand Rapids.

Blippi will be at DeVos Performance Hall on August 13 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning July 15. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, as well as the DeVos Performance Hall box office during regular box office hours.

Fans can also visit BlippiTheMusical.com for more information on meet and greet packages.

4. A bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away is set to visit West Michigan this week. Tardy's Collectors Corner in Grand Rapids will host Dominic Pace, also known as Gekko on "The Mandalorian."

On Thursday from 2-7 p.m. Pace will meet fans and sign autographs. The visit is one of many he's making this year. The tour is meant to give back to local communities and support comic book shops due to many of them suffering from the pandemic.

Pace is also donating a portion of the proceeds.

5. July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and the Humane Society of West Michigan is helping to make sure your pet stays with you.

They're offering walk-in micro-chipping for just $15, cash or card.

Come in from 1-4 p.m. now through Friday. The microchipping process is quick and easy, only taking a few minutes to complete.

All pets brought in must be able to be safely handled by staff, and they reserve the right to refuse service to animals that are too difficult.

Go to the Humane Society of West Michigan's Facebook page for more information.