Morning Buzz: July 12, 2023

1. South Haven locals celebrated a community icon before its demolition in the coming weeks.

The Nichols Family Covered Bridge will be demolished as part of a Michigan Department of Natural Resources paving project on the Kal Haven Trail.

The bridge sat on a 150-year-old railroad trestle and the cover is believed to have been added in the late 1980s. Although it's being torn down the DNR did agree to save and store remnants of the covered bridge in south haven for future use.

2. Michigan artists from across the state are invited to submit their artwork to the 94th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

It's the longest-running juried show of its kind in Michigan. Artists, who can submit up to two works of art, must be 18 years old or older and a current Michigan resident.

The artwork must be original, completed within the last two years, and has not previously been exhibited at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Fifteen prizes will be awarded to artists.

Artists can enter online at callforentry.org. The exhibition runs from September 28 through November 8.

3. The Grand Rapids Pickleball Club offers kids 8 to 17-year-olds free lessons at Belknap Park.

There are four courts reserved just for the youth. The free lessons are offered on Sundays from 4 to 5 p.m.

You must sign your child up to attend at Grand Rapids Pickleball Club's website.

Free play is offered after the lessons and on Wednesdays beginning at 5.

4. McDonald’s releasing their own new menu item just for customers here in Michigan.

The chain just announced its new "Pure Michigan Mix" frozen drink.

It's a combination of the frozen blue raspberry and frozen lemonade drinks that are already available, and will soon be available at over 500 restaurants around the state.

The limited edition cups will also include QR codes that could win you free passes to some of Michigan’s biggest attractions.

5. Grab a spoon and dig into your favorite gelatinous snack today is National Eat Your Jell-O Day.

This dessert goes way back. It was trademarked in 1897, and Francis Woodward, who bought the recipe and trademark a few years later, really popularized the treat.

Today, Jell-O has nearly two dozen flavors that can be used to make dozens of versatile combinations.

Try it as a salad, mix it up with fruit, or add some alcohol for some fun summer shots.