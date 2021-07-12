Morning Buzz: July 12

1. Michigan's $1 million coronavirus vaccine lottery winner will be drawn today as part of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

The winner will be notified right away but won't be announced publicly for at least a few days while all the paperwork is signed.

A handful of winners from last week's $50,000 daily drawings have already been notified and will be introduced publicly during a press conference on Wednesday.

As of July 9, the state said some 1.4 million people had entered the sweepstakes.

2. The Griffins' 13th annual Lids At The Library helmet giveaways start today.

They'll be at KDL's Plainfield Township Branch this afternoon starting at 1 p.m.

The on August 6, they'll be at GRPL Madison Square Branch.

Volunteers from the Griffins, safe kids, and program sponsors will be on hand to properly fit these free helmets for the first 100 kids at each location.

Helmets will be distributed to kids ages 1-12. A parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet.

To learn more about the program, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

3. More Americans are saying "I do." The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the U.S. is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Fine jewelers are reporting sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

Reports say many were able to save money during the pandemic so they can now pop the question.

4. It was a historic day for space travel. Billionaire Richard Brandson became the first private rocket owner to make it space.

The 71-year-old owner of Virgin Galactic Aircraft made the trip with three Virgin employees and two pilots aboard the VSS Unity.

They blasted off from Spaceport America in New Mexico. They were carried by jet 50,000 feet into the air before taking off through the atmosphere where they experienced some weightlessness before returning to earth.

In all, the flight lasted about 90 minutes from start to finish. Branson's Blast comes nine days ahead of another billionaire's trip to space.

Jeff Bezos is set to head to space from West Texas.

5. Virgin Galactic is giving away two free seats on their 2022 spaceflight.

The giveaway, in partnership with charity fundraiser Omaze, will let the winners go into space aboard Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, and also get an all-expenses-paid trip to New Mexico and a tour of Spaceport America given by the founder, Richard Branson.

Those interested can make a charitable donation on Omaze form now Until August 31.

Winners will be announced in September.