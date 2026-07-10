Morning Buzz: July 10, 2026

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All Meijer stores hosting free wellness event

Tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., every Meijer supercenter and grocery store is hosting a free in-store wellness event. This includes blood pressure screenings, product samples, and coupons from top health and wellness brands.

For more, go to meijer.com.

USS Silversides to begin dry dock preservation

A piece of World War II history is setting sail from Muskegon! The USS Silversides submarine, one of the most decorated vessels of the war, is heading across Lake Michigan for its first full dry dock preservation in over 50 years.

The community send-off is Sunday, July 13 from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Submarine Museum with live music, food trucks, and kids' activities before she heads out on her journey to Wisconsin. She is expected back home this October.

For more information, visit silversidesmuseum.org.

The Momentum Center monthly dinner and movie night

The Momentum Center is hosting its monthly free dinner and movie night this Friday, starting with a complimentary meal at 5 P.M., followed by a 6 P.M. screening of "Sarah's Oil", a historical drama set in early 1900s Oklahoma.

The center also offers showers and laundry services for those facing housing insecurity. For details, head to momentumcentergh.org.

Creston Repair Fair

The Creston Neighborhood Association's Repair Fair returns tomorrow during the Creston Farmer's Market, connecting neighbors with volunteers who will help fix everything - from small furniture to bicycles to jewelry, while teaching you how to do it yourself!

The event is free to attend and open to everyone. It returns again in August and September.

For more information, visit crestongr.com.

Happy National French Fry Day!

Today is officially National French Fry Day!

A new survey from Checkers and Rally's finds 60% of Americans have ordered extra fries just so they wouldn't have to share, and 82% say they've picked a restaurant specifically because they were craving its fries. To celebrate, Checkers and Rally's is offering buy one, get one free fries, plus a $1 sauce trio through Sunday.

For more details, go to checkers.com.

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