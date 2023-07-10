Morning Buzz: July 10, 2023

1. You can help keep kids from going hungry. On July 13, you can drive through selected locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and give at least $1, which feeds a child for one day.

The money collected goes to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes which turns $1 into $10 worth of food.

Locations include Traveler's Café and Pub on Portage Rd. Just north of the airport, Old National Bank locations, and Panera locations. If you can't drive-thru, you can give online atkzoolf.org.



2. North Kent Connect needs your help. They need 300 new backpacks and school supplies for their families with school-aged children.

You can drop off new backpacks and school supplies in their lobby or at their store donation area through July 31.

NKC clients can bring their children to choose a backpack between August 7-17. Any backpacks left over after that date will be sold in the thrift store so that families in the community can purchase them.

3. Experience the joy of the holiday season and receive 50 percent off tickets to the Nutcracker.

This limited-time sale offers tickets to the beloved holiday favorite at the lowest price all season. The summer sale applies to all available Nutcracker performances between December 8-17.

This discount is only available, beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 all the way through July 26 at 11:59 p.m., online only using the Ticketmaster promo code: sizzle.

Starting July 19, you can visit grballet.comfor more details.



4. Valley Family Church is giving away free groceries and back-to-school backpacks to anyone in need who lives in the Vicksburg, Paw Paw, And Kalamazoo areas.

"Love Week" kicks off July 27 and runs through July 29. At each location backpacks will be available to children kindergarten through 12th grade; children must be present and a limited amount is available at each community so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Each event will have free inflatable games, a cookout, face painting, and other fun activities. For times and locations head to valleyfamilychurch.org/loveweek.