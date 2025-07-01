Morning Buzz: July 1, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Morning Belle expanding locations

The West Michigan favorite brunch spot, Morning Belle, is raising the bar while expanding across the state. Two new locations are opening in Chesterfield and Belleville later this summer.

Part of that expansion means new beverage updates as well. The chain is bringing expanded liquor selections, beer, plus new cocktails and mocktails to the table, starting at the new Standale location. This includes mimosas with fresh squeezed Natalies juices, build your own Bloody Marys, and a Beermosa from Founders.

Picklerage opening in Portage

There will soon be a brand-new place to get your Pickeball fix in Portage! Picklerage is a premier indoor pickleball club franchise that will have at least ten cushioned indoor courts, leagues, lessons, clinics, and social events.

The club will be at the Romence Plaza, and the 46,000 square foot facility will open later this year.

Picklerage already has a location in West Bloomfield, and has plans to bring another club to Grand Rapids in the future.

Grand Rapids' Grove Restaurant among top eateries in the United States

The diners have spoken, and Grove Restaurant is officially one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in the country! The Grand Rapids hotspot placed third out of the top 15 restaurants in the nation. Traverse City's Trattoria Stella came in at number five. They both beat out restaurants from across the country.

A panel of judges recognized Grove for it's commitment to seasonal, sustainable, and locally-sourced cuisine. Then the public voted to rank the top ten. You can find the list here.

Volunteers needed for Michigan Irish Music Festival

Want to enjoy all that is the Michigan Irish Music Festival for free? Sign up to volunteer!

The event runs because of the more than 1,400 people who show up to pour pints, help with kids activities, and more. It's all at Heritage Landing from September 11 through 14, and the volunteer portal is now open.

There are roles for everyone and again, you receive free admission and a t-shirt, plus the gratification of giving back to the community. Head to michiganirish.org/volunteer for all the details.

Grand Rapids pools and splash pads open during Independence Day weekend

Looking for a way to cool off during the holiday? Good news! The City of Grand Rapids pools and splash pads will be open during the Independence Day holiday weekend, so you and your family can stay cool.

Pools are open July 4 from 11:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and all splash pads will be open from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. For a list of locations and hours, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

