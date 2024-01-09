Morning Buzz: January 9

1. Ottawa Hills High School will be hosting its annual MLK Day Hoops Classic on Saturday, January 13.

The event serves as an exciting platform to showcase the top-ranked high school basketball teams in the area. Tickets are available at the door. It's $10 for five games.

The event starts at noon with Detroit Henry Ford taking on Pontiac High. Northview will be on the court starting at 5:15 p.m. and Ottawa Hills will follow at 7 p.m.

You can learn more at grps.org.

2. Arbor Circle getting ready for its third annual Growing Together event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The panel discussion on the impact of incarceration in our community will be on January 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event panelists include Taylor Made, Re-Entry Founder, President Dee Dee Taylor, West Michigan Works Project Manager, Wes Selent, member of City Of Grand Rapids Safe Taskforce, Cure Violence GR director Richard Griffin, and Arbor Circle clinical manager Mike Cole.

It'll take place at Wealthy Theatre for those who want to join in person. There will also be a virtual option as well. The event is free to attend, but they'd like you to preregister on their website.

3. If your son or daughter is looking for an opportunity to dance on stage, here's an open call for auditions in the Grand Rapids area.

Verity Ballet presents "Colors of Creation" a new ballet by Hannah and Noah Trulock that features excerpts from Romeo and Juliet.

The auditions are on January 14 for ages 6 through 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 and older from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Performances will take place across West Michigan from late April through early May.

Learn more by going to verityballet.com.

4. The Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan is finishing up a $2.7 million expansion.

Completed renovations include the kitchen, dining area, and laundry room.

Also, the home's original 17 suites have been completely updated. They're aiming to complete an additional eight suites within the next few months.

Since 1990, the house has had to turn away nearly 5000 families due to limited space.

A ribbon cutting is expected in early spring once the project has been completed.

5. The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a year-long centennial starting February 16.

The heart party kicks the party off with art exhibitions, live music, culinary delights, a costume contest, and a centennial toast.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for youth. Highlights of centennial programming throughout the year include a free community day, director's circle dinner, and a legendary celebration gala.

There is also a spring family jubilee and various art show receptions. Join the KIA in commemorating a century of art, culture, and community.

Visit kiarts.org for tickets and details.