Morning Buzz: January 7, 2025

1. Pickle & Pin is the newest addition to Grand Rapids' revitalized Leonard Street! This unique spot opened its doors earlier this month, offering three regulation-size pickleball courts and three state-of-the-art golf simulators all under one roof. Visitors can rent courts and simulators by the hour, take lessons from certified professionals, and even join leagues. Guests can have food delivered if they wish, and there's a full bar in-house with drinks, including adult libations. Learn more at pickleandpin.com.

2. The Holland Farmers Market is back...and customers can shop from the warm comfort of the Civic Center! More than 25 vendors will be out with fresh produce and specialty foods like baked goods, meat, jams and jellies, honey, syrup, and more. You can get all the yum and help support your neighbors every first and third Saturday. The next one is the 18th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM through April.

3. Grand Haven's Momentum Center celebrates its renovated space with a special concert! Join them Friday, January 17th for an evening with Michigan folk legends Ruth and Max Bloomquist. Enjoy light refreshments at 6:00 PM followed by the concert at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $35 each or $60 per pair, and all proceeds benefit the Momentum Center's mission to provide social and recreational opportunities for people with mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. Ruth and Max Bloomquist are known for their captivating songs and harmonies, and Ruth's original song "Michigan Girl" is sure to warm your heart. Purchase tickets online at momentumcenter.org.

4. Help honor the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King with an engaging conversation. Arbor Circle is partnering with Dr. Lisa Lowery - exploring Dr. King's 1967 book "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" The book emphasizes the importance of addressing social determinants of health - like poverty, housing, education, and economic inequality - as essential steps toward achieving true equality. Dr. Lowery is the Section Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Corewell Health West, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. She's also the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Cultural Initiatives at MSU's College of Human Medicine. This event is totally free - there's a virtual or in-person option. It's Thursday, January 16th from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. To register, head to arborcircle.organd click on events.

5. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into Grand Rapids! Get ready to meet Mustard Maddie and Pickle Pip, your official Hotdogger co-pilots. They're cruising in a 27-foot-long frankfurter on wheels, sparking miles of smiles and serving up a whole lotta fun! You can catch up with them at Walmart locations around West Michigan this week. Wednesday, you can have a "bunderful" time in Holland and Muskegon. You can relish your time in Grand Rapids with them on Thursday. And frankly, it would be the "wurst-case scenario" if you didn't show up in Grandville or Comstock Park on Friday. Here's the schedule.