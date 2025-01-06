Morning Buzz: January 6, 2025

Prev Next

Imagine spending a day as a Detroit Piston! Thirty lucky Michigan kids, ages 7-12, will have the chance to live that dream through the 6th Annual #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day sweepstakes. Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the contest offers a VIP experience at the February 2nd game against the Chicago Bulls. Winners will shadow Pistons staff, enjoy a pre-game event with lunch and a Hooper mascot meet-and-greet, and receive four complimentary tickets for their family to attend the game. Parents can enter their children in the sweepstakes now through January 22nd. This program supports Blue Cross' ongoing #MIKidsCan campaign, which encourages kids to get at least 60 minutes of exercise every day.

Nominate a teacher who champions their students! Lake Michigan Credit Union's Roots in Education Teacher Grant program is back for 2025. The annual program awards 25 teachers with a $1,000 grant to enhance their classroom and teaching process. These grants can be used for classroom supplies, subscriptions to online services, or anything that will positively impact the educational experience for students. Teachers from pre-K through high school can be nominated by students, peers, parents, and community members. Nominees must be residents of Michigan or Florida. More details, full eligibility requirements, and the nomination form can be found by visiting LMCU.org/teachergrant. Nominations will be accepted through February 28, 2025.

Take a trip around the world through dance! Hope College's Striketime Dance Theatre presents a "World Art Dancing Gallery" this Friday, January 10th at 7:00 PM with an additional matinee performance on Saturday at 2:00 PM in the Knickerbocker Theater in downtown Holland. Admission is free! This live dance event for children will feature student artwork displayed in the theater, allowing audience members to explore how dance and art connect cultures around the world. The performance will journey through Mexico's lively folklorico, South Africa's energetic gumboot rhythms, Japan's beautiful art of Kintsugi, the totem carvings of the Pacific Northwest, and more.

Get paid to lose weight! Weight loss is a common New Year's resolution, but stats show those resolutions tend to fade quickly. HealthyWage is gamifying weight loss and wants you to bet on yourself. Set your own weight loss goal, timeframe, and how much you're willing to wager each month. The HealthyWage calculator will determine a prize amount based on these factors. If you hit your goals, you win the prize! You can also join a jackpot challenge with others or do step-by-step challenges for prizes. The company has already paid out over $68 million to reward over 4 million collective pounds lost. You can join the challenge for free as well. Head to HealthyWage.com for more information.

