Morning Buzz: January 5

1. After a short break for the holiday season, the Holland Farmers Market returns this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Holland Civic Center Place.

The Indoor Farmers Market will continue the first and third Saturdays in January, February, March, and April.

Over 30 vendors will be participating in the indoor winter market throughout the season, providing a wide assortment of fresh produce and specialty foods.

Among the products being offered are winter vegetables, fresh apples, bread and other baked goods, ready-to-eat foods, and so much more.

Also, you're reminded to bring cash for all transactions, but an onsite ATM is available for those who need it.

2. Get ready for your big day with help from the Winter Bridal Show Of West Michigan.

It's happening on January 27 at Devos Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will feature more than one hundred top-notch wedding vendors, a stunning bridal fashion show, and endless inspiration.

Brides may also pre-register online for a chance to win over $5000 in prizes.

Learn more at kohlerexpo.com.

3. The "Spillman Carousel" is closing next Tuesday and will be modified to allow direct access from the outside.

The closure is all part of a $50-million expansion project at the museum aimed at improving riverfront accessibility with new stair & ramp systems, while also connecting a 7-and-a-half-mile urban trail to other prominent regional trails in the area.

The "Spillman Carousel" will reopen sometime next spring.

You can learn more about all the renovations taking place at grpm.org/expansion.

4. Changes to the free application for federal student aid will mean more grants for students who have children, especially single parents.

The application just opened for 2024 and there are a lot of changes.

They include revised formulas to grant eligibility and fewer questions for students to answer.

The U.S. Department of Education warns this is only a "soft launch" of the FAFSA website, adding that there may be periods when the form is taken offline to perform maintenance and updates.

5. The Better Business Bureau In Western Michigan revealing the top scams of 2023.

For the 3rd year in a row, online purchase scams topped the list.

The BBB says they made up more than half of all scams reported last year, and many of them stemmed from an advertisement on social media.

The second most-reported scam type was phishing scams, which typically come in the form of emails or text messages looking to steal sensitive information.

Rounding out the top three: employment scams.

You can learn more about each of them on the BBB's website, and you're also asked to report potential scams on the Bureau's Scam Tracker.