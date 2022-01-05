Morning Buzz: January 5

1. Do you look forward to all that winter has to offer? The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for winter activities to begin this week at parks and public spaces across the city.

The department will have free sled rentals at two parks with sledding hills, as well as groomed trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and fat-tire biking at Indian Trails Golf Course.

To learn more about these events and more, head to the city's Facebook and Instagram pages.

2. You still have time to get a ticket for tonight's Powerball drawing.

The Jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $610 million.

On Tuesday, the jackpot was estimated to be $575 million after there was no winner in Monday's drawing. Of course, you won't get that much money if you take the lump sum payment. If you win and choose that option, you would take home $434 million.

The last Powerball winner was in October.

3. Everyone has an extra couple of days to get those taxes in this year.

April 15th is traditionally the tax deadline for the International Revenue Service. That's not the case in 2022, however, and the change has to do with a holiday in the Federal Capital.

April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington D.C. It has been celebrated in the nation's capital since 2005. Because this holiday falls on a Saturday this year, it will officially be observed on the closet weekday- Friday, April 15- closing city and federal offices in D.C. which means the Tax Day deadline is getting pushed back to Monday, April 18.

4. Put your expert palate to the test and win ice cream for life! Turkey Hill is offering free ice cream for life to a Flavor Detective who has the scoop on what their super-secret flavor is.

Customers can pick up a container of the brand's first-ever mystery flavor in stores, and then put their taste buds to the test. All guesses can be sent to Turkey Hill's website by scanning the QR code on the package.

Ice cream lovers who guess right will have a taste for the grand prize and will be entered to win free frozen treats for life.

The mystery flavor will be revealed on March 14.

5. Grab a pair of binoculars and head outside for National Bird Day!

What types of birds you typically see depends on factors like climate, nearby geographic features, and time of year.

If you want to attract more birds to your yard, identify the species that live in your area. Then look up what they eat and stock a bird feeder with what is most likely to attract them.

According to Born Free USA, there are almost 10,000 different species of birds in the world.