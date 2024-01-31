Morning Buzz: January 31

1. If you're an animal lover or love working with people, John Ball Zoo could use some extra hands.

The zoo is hiring for a variety of positions.

Hiring events are scheduled at the zoo on February 3rd, 15th, and 24th.

Seasonal jobs will be available for admissions, the education department, food and beverage, retail and venue staff, and more. Their most popular season is from March through November.

The zoo will host on-site interviews, plus there will be giveaways, prizes, and refreshments.

Learn more by going to jbzoo.org/careers.

2.Enjoy the great outdoors by heading to Blandford Nature Center for "free" during the month of February.

Blandford's trails and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk and the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You'll have access to 264 acres of forests, meadows, and wetlands, 8 miles of trails including 1 mile of ADA-accessible trails, two outdoor playscapes, and more, all free of charge.

Weather permitting, Blandford's free snowshoe Fridays will be on February 2nd and 16th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To check out more of their programs just head to blandfordnaturecenter.org.

3. You can now join the waitlist for a new community garden on Grand Rapids West Side.

The garden on Seward Avenue will have up to 50 raised beds. Personal and sponsored plots will be available to the public for growing vegetables, flowers, fruits or herbs. An on-site shed will be stocked with tools for gardeners and water will also be available. Seeds and plant starts are provided.

Throughout the preseason, growing season, and postseason, the downtown neighborhood network will be holding various events, like how to build your beds, and workshops to teach things like canning.

Learn more by going to dnngr.org.

4. The coolest event on the lakeshore returns to downtown Holland this weekend. "Holland On Ice" will be happening on Friday and Saturday.

You'll be able to witness the nation's best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art.

You'll also be able to play frozen games made from ice, pose for photos with interactive ice sculptures, stroll throughout downtown Holland, and check out all the stores.

For the first time, downtown Holland and Holland Parks and Recreation will be hosting the first-ever Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5k Race and kids' mini melt on Saturday morning.

If you'd like more information just head to downtown Holland's website.

5. The soup was flowing Monday night to support a Grand Rapids charity kitchen that works to feed the hungry.

The annual Soup's on For All fundraiser featured 30 soups from local organizations covering all four floors of the B.O.B.

There was live music, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. The Morning Mix team volunteered to help serve.

Catholic Charities West Michigan holds Soup's On For All each year to benefit God's Kitchen. The kitchen in Grand Rapids' Heartside Neighborhood has a free meal every day at noon, available to anyone with no questions asked.

Last year, God's Kitchen served up more than 70,000 meals. You can always donate to God's Kitchen by going to Catholic Charities West Michigan website.