Morning Buzz: January 30, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Are you Hudsonville Ice Cream's ultimate fan?

Sweet dreams are made of this! Hudsonville Ice Cream is on the hunt for the 2026 ultimate ice cream fan as the Holland-based brand celebrates 100 years of scoops!

The winner will take home $3,000 in cash plus a one-year supply of premium ice cream, including the brand-new birthday cake flavor!

To enter the contest, you must submit a creative :30 video by February 13, proving why you are the top fan. Get all the details and enter at rewards.hudsonvilleicecream.com.

Harmony Brewing introducing $3 craft beer late night special

If you're a night owl and want to get crafty in more ways than one, Harmony Brewing Company has the perfect vibe for you tomorrow night. Starting at 10 P.M., you can sip on $3 craft beers while you craft a custom pin at the free DIY button bar hosted by the Hot Glue Creux.

DJ Lindsay Patton will be spinning all night long with no cover charge to get in. Find the full list of late-night specials and more at harmonybeer.com.

FSU Red Out the Wink and Rink

Go red for a cause! Ferris State University is uniting athletics and philanthropy tomorrow for the ninth annual Red Out the Wink and Rink event.

Bulldog fans are encouraged to wear red as basketball and hockey teams join forces to raise money for the Corewell Health women's cardiac unit. The day features a triple-header of games starting at 1 P.M. featuring Bulldog women's and men's basketball against Wayne State followed by hockey against Minnesota State.

Proceeds stay local to provide vital heart health kits for women in the region. Get the full game schedule and ticket information at ferrisstatebulldogs.com.

Former U.S. presidents visiting Grand Rapids this summer

The Economic Club of Grand Rapids has announced that former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will headline the club's 37th annual dinner on June 2. This massive event at DeVos Place celebrates the club's 50th anniversary and will also honor business titan Mark Bissell and the DeVos family for their community leadership.

To learn more about the history, visit econclub.net.

Roger That! Conference celebrating ten years in 2026

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and GVSU are teaming up for the 10th annual Roger That! Conference.

Meet keynote speaker, trailblazing NASA astronaut and ISS veteran Dr. Jeanette Epps and explore the mysteries of space and time. There will also be hands-on STEAM workshops to lunar timekeeping activities for all ages. The event is free and will be February 20 and 21.

The keynote address does require online registration to attend and spots fill fast! Head to grpm.org to book your spot.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok