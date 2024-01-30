Morning Buzz: January 30

1. Here's your chance to support one of the longest-running festivals in Grand Rapids and all you have to do is a little shopping.

The Festival of the Artsvirtual winter silent auction is running now through February 10. Items include art, event tickets, experiences, Valentine's gifts, baskets for all ages, and much more.

All items sold will help support the upcoming festival of the arts which will take place June 7-9.

2. Ada Vista Elementary School welcoming a new student, but this one has a fur coat and four paws.

Meet Jersey, he's Forest Hills Public School’s first 'Pride' pup.

"Pride" stands for "persistent, respectful, inclusive, dependable, every day." The district says Jersey will help foster a supportive and inclusive environment at Ada Vista. Also, she'll provide comfort and assistance to anyone dealing with stress and anxiety.

While Jersey is the first pride pup in the district, she won't be the last. Forest Hills Public Schools says another dog is currently in training and will join another elementary school later this year.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park isn't just a cultural gem in our area —it's an economic powerhouse! A groundbreaking report by Grand Valley State University reveals its staggering impact: $138 million annually, supporting over 1,150 jobs in Kent County.

With 62% of its 755,000 visitors hailing from outside the area, the garden has an international appeal. From tax revenue generation to educational enrichment, Meijer Gardens does more than amaze us with its beauty.

Explore the full report here and discover how art, nature, and economics converge for the benefit of West Michigan and beyond.

Online applications for the Amanda Green Scholarship Fund are now being accepted.

4. The scholarship will be awarded to a student expected to attend a graduate-level library science program in the fall of this year.

The Amanda Green Scholarship, named after a former Kalamazoo Public Library assistant in teen services, promotes the library profession to people of color. The deadline to apply is April 1.

To get more details on the eligibility and selection criteria just head to kpl.gov.

5. It's a film-making frenzy! The Kazoo 48-Hour Film Festival is back, and it's bigger than ever.

In partnership with the Kalamazoo Film Society, this year's event promises thrills, spills, and cinematic chills. Amateurs and pros alike will have just 48 hours to craft a one to six-minute masterpiece using assigned elements like genre, dialogue, and props.

With big prizes, a theatrical premiere at Kalamazoo 10, and even grants up for grabs, it's an opportunity no filmmaker should miss. Mark your calendars for April 5-7 and visit kazoo48.com to join the action!