Morning Buzz: January 29, 2026

Grand Haven Art Festival applications open

Applications are now open for the 65th annual Grand Haven Art Festival, taking over downtown Grand Haven June 26 through 28. Artists from across the country are invited to apply through ZAPP, with applications closing February 15.

This national, three-day fine art festival features everything from painting and photography to glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more, with all artwork handmade in the United States and artists on site all weekend. Independant jurors will review the submissions and select artists based on quality, originality, and diversity of work.

Holland Hospital accepting scholarship applications

As the demand for skilled healthcare workers continues to rise, Holland Hospital is paying it forward to secure the future of local medicine. They are now accepting applications for their 2026 scholarships, aimed specifically at lowering the financial barrier for students entering the field.

Whether you are a high school senior eyeing a nursing degree or a current student close to graduation, there is funding available to help cover tuition and keep talent in West Michigan. Deadlines hit in February and March. You can find more information and apply at hollandhospital.org.

United Airlines offering nonstop services from AZO to ORD

Big travel news for Southwest Michigan as United Airlines is officially returning to Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport with daily nonstop service to Chicago-O'Hare!

This means one stop connecting to more than 200 cities around the world and dozens of new destinations that were previously hard to reach from Kalamazoo. Tickets go on sale today, with flights taking off beginning April 30. There will be four daily departures from Kalamazoo and four daily returns from Chicago.

Sabai Dee exhibit at the Holland Museum

Preserving history and celebrating culture as the Holland Museum is shining a light on a vital part of the Lakeshore Community with a new exhibit called "Sabai Dee". This special collection honors the Laotian families who resettled in West Michigan in the 70s and 80s following the Vietnam War.

Through personal photos and artifacts, the exhibit tells powerful stories of refugees building new lives while keeping their traditions alive. You can visit the exhibit now through May 17.

For hours and ticket information, visit hollandmuseum.org.

"The Anne Frank Exhibit: A History For Today" coming to Otsego

Ostego Public Schools is hosting "The Anne Frank Exhibit: A History For Today" starting Monday, February 2, bringing a powerful 32 panel, museum quality display to the community.

The exhibit tells the story of the Holocaust through Anne Frank and her family, with students trained as docents to guide their peers and visitors. Middle and high school students are leading tours, sharing their own reflections and turning history into a conversation rather than a lecture.

All 6th through 12th grade students will visit the exhibit in February. There will also be a community night on February 19, with tours and a screening of the short film "The Ice Cream Man", followed by a discussion and Q & A.

