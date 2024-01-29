Morning Buzz: January 29

1. Downtown Sparta is looking for small businesses that need a space. Applications are now open to apply for one of the city's retail incubators.

There are 4 spaces available that are 150 square feet with subsidized rent that can be open in spring, summer, and fall. One of them has some kitchen equipment in it, all four have heat and A-C.

They are in the heart of downtown Sparta adjacent to boutique shops, in a space that's home to several events, like concerts.

Head to spartachamber.com to learn more about the application process.

2. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market, West Michigan's premier food destination, unveils a fresh new logo.

The market, which has now been a downtown destination for a decade, debuted the new design which intertwines a fork and knife to symbolize market hall, entrepreneurship, and delectable experiences. The vibrant palette of red, orange, and purple radiates warmth.

The "10 Years of Yum!" campaign marks a future-focused era, building on a legacy as the region's choice for fresh, artisanal foods and experiences.

3. Every student has a unique future, and it can be hard to figure out what path to take. The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency or KRESA wants to make that process easier with an upcoming open house.

Middle and high school students and their families are invited to the Air Zoo Tuesday, February 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. to explore more than 50 classes and programs available. There will be staff, teachers, as well as current and former students there to talk about career and technical education, the arts, early middle college, and more.

Learn all about it at kresa.org/careerconnect.

4. A local nonprofit received one of its largest donations ever. The Grand Rapids Chapter of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints donated 18 pallets of dry goods to North Kent Connect-- a one-stop resource hub that helps individuals and families with whatever they need.

They estimate 25,000 meals can be made from the food given.

North Kent Connect will be distributing the dry goods to eight area food banks. Some of the donated items included corn, beans, and flour.

5. Some big news from Broadway Grand Rapids, it's just been announced that Emmy award-winning actor, Richard Thomas, will star as Atticus Finch in the production of "To Kill A Mockingbird".

Since its launch in March of 2022, the first national tour set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America.

It'll be at DeVos Performance Hall on April 23-28.

Tickets are also now on sale. Learn more by going to broadwaygrandrapids.com.