Morning Buzz: January 28, 2026

Butcher's Union places 11 in Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants

Yelp just dropped its Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2026, and Butcher's Union landed at number 11!

The locally owned hot spot is known for big-flavor dishes, cocktails, and a whiskey list that means business, earning a 4.6 star rating from more than 1,400 reviews. It's the only restaurant from Michigan to make Yelp's 13th annual list, which ranks the most-loved, most reviewed spots in the country.

Taking the top spot overall was Ci Siamo in New York.

Six Michigan chefs and restaurants earn James Beard Award semifinal spots

Speaking of food, six chefs and restaurants form across Michigan have been named semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards! The nominees span from Detroit to Traverse City to New Buffalo, showcasing the state's diversity in food.

The finalists will be announced in March, but you can see the full list of locals who made the cut right now at jamesbeard.org.

GRPS Expo and Information Fair

The Grand Rapids Public Schools Expo and Information Fair is happening today from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at GRPS University. Learn about the largest and most comprehensive selection of GRPS schools and get details on the enrollment process. You can meet principals, administrators, and staff from across the district in one place.

There is also a free dinner, giveaways, and fun games and activities for the whole family.

Southwest Michigan Golf Show

The Southwest Michigan Golf Show is teeing off for its second year at Next Level Sports Center's Kalsee Dome in Schoolcraft. The event runs from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. this Saturday.

Vendors, travel deals, and an indoor driving range will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own clubs. You can find ticket information at domesportscenter.com.

Garfield Park named Most Popular Disc Golf Course in Michigan

Garfield Park has been named the most popular Disc Golf Course in Michigan for 2025 by UDisc, the leading app used by over 1.5 million players worldwide.

Out of more than 17,000 courses worldwide, Garfield Park had over 12,000 rounds played and more than 16,000 hours spent outdoors.

