Morning Buzz: January 28

1. It's been an interesting few days for 58 future CMU students. Over the weekend, they all got notice that they'd been awarded full scholarships, but it was all a mistake.

Central Michigan University told Fox 17 they were testing the notice that they were going to send to recipients of their full ride Centralis Scholarship, which includes tuition, books, room and board, and money for expenses.

But students who were logged into the system at that time actually got the test notice.

Central eventually apologized to those students and ended up offering them scholarships worth full tuition for up to four years with no room and board or books.

2. The Grand Rapids Police Department is adding more officers to the force. They're hosting an open house next week where potential recruits can learn more.

The event runs from 4-6 on Tuesday, February 1 at GRPS University. It's a drop-in format so you don't have to stay the full two hours.

The department wants to hire 20 officers who are currently enrolled in a police academy. It also has 10 openings for its sponsored recruit program.

3. Kid Rock fans in less than an hour can get tickets for his Bad Reputation Tour, which includes a stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

10 a.m. is when you can snag them. The Grand Rapids show takes place on April 16.

Tickets can be purchased at vanandelarena.com.

4. After three games with Grand Rapids Griffins, Justin Abdelkader is done with Grand Rapids. The former Red Wing has been named an alternate for the USA Hockey Team for the upcoming winter games in Beijing.

This will be the sixth time the Muskegon native has represented his country. The 14-year-pro joined the Griffins on a professional trying out on January 21 and made his season debut a day later against Milwaukee, setting the new standard for the longest time between griffins appearances at 4,305 days.

5. Apple might let you use Face ID with a mask on in an upcoming update, making tech lovers sit on the edge of their seats.

According to various reports, the feature can recognize the user's unique traits around the eyes, granting them access to the device.

The update might only be available for the latest iPhones 12 and 13.

The feature doesn't seem to be available for older iPad models either. Apple hasn't yet confirmed reports of the modification.