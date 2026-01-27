Morning Buzz: January 27, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRPD launches new support for LETR

Grand Rapids Police are turning up the heat for a great cause, launching a new push to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan. GRPD has formed a dedicated Torch Run steering committee to plan fundraisers, boost participation, and show up for athletes at events. They're also unveiling Michigan's first-ever Special Olympics and Torch Run-themed patrol car, hitting the streets late January to spread awareness all around town.

Last year alone, Michigan's Torch Run raised more than $2.5 million, helping athletes compete at no cost to their families. And the big moment ahead, thanks to that success, Grand Rapids will host the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run International Conference, welcoming torch runners from around the world this fall.

American Airlines adjusts flight times from GRR to DFW

American Airlines is making morning flights easier from Grand Rapids to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport! Beginning in April, travelers flying from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to DFW will see the first flight of the day shift from 5:30 A.M. to 7 A.M., allowing for more sleep before departure.

DFW is American Airline's largest hub, handling nearly over 100,000 passengers every day. This change is part of a wider restructuring at the airline's largest hub, moving from a nine-bank to a 13-bank operational schedule to improve connections and reliability for customers.

Tickets for the adjusted schedule are available now.

Pure Ludington BRRRewfest

The 11th annual Pure Ludington BRRRewfest is back this Saturday, turning Legacy Plaza into a winter party with a purpose. Hosted by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, this beloved event features Michigan craft brews, food, music, and cold-weather fun from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Every sip supports Friends of Ludington State Park, with 2026 funds going towards a nearly $100,000 rebuild of the park's ampitheater along the Sauble River.

Over 20 breweries will pour, including local favorites and a special collab stout made just for this fest. Tickets are online only at ludington.org.

National Civics Bee essay submissions close February 3!

Attention Middle Schoolers: your civics knowledge could pay off big time! The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce is urging all 6th through 8th graders to submit their essays for the National Civics Bee before the February 3 deadline.

Students must submit a 500 to 750-word essay that does more than just identify a problem. It's not just an opinion piece, either - it's a blueprint for action that requires writers to propose a realistic solution to a local community issue, and explicitly connect their plan to American civic values and founding principles.

Winning essays have the chance to advance from local rounds all the way to the national championship in Washington, D.C. Top prizes include cash and a $100,000 education savings plan. Learn more at nationalcivicsbee.org.

St. Joseph Chili Tour

Downtown St. Joseph is heating things up Friday as the Chili Tour returns from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. More than 20 stops are serving up their best bowls.

For just $5, you can grab a map, sample chili from local businesses, and vote for your favorite to win the People's Choice or Chili Pepper Award. Hosted by St. Joe Today, this tasty walk through town also gives back, with part of the proceeds supporting the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen. Turn in your map to vote, and you'll be entered to win a Love Local SWMI gift card!

Visit stjoetoday.com/chili to learn more.

