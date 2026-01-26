Morning Buzz: January 26, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Herblock: The Long March at Loutit District Library

A powerful Civil Rights exhibit is making a stop right here in West Michigan - "Herblock: The Long March" is on display at the Loutit District Library in Grand Haven through February 28, bringing history to life through bold political cartoons.

Herblock was a Washington Post cartoonist who took on racism, injustice, and power, winning three Pulitzer Prizes and even coining the term "McCarthyism". The exhibit highlights his Civil Rights work and shows how art and courage helped shape American history. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Celebrate Michigan Rosie The Riveter Day

Calling all Rosies! Michigan organizers are on the hunt for history ahead of the annual "Michigan Rosie The Riveter Day" in Lansing. The group is asking families to dig through their attics for photos, letters, and stories from women who worked in manufacturing, aerospace, or farming during World War II.

The goal is to feature these local legacies at the March 13 celebration at the Capital Region International Airport. Even if your relative cannot attend, descendants are encouraged to speak on their behalf to ensure no story is left behind.

You can get more information at mirosieday.org.

Entries opening soon for GRPL's Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition

Calling all poets in Kent County! The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced the 58th annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition, with submissions open February 1 through February 28, 2026.

It is free to enter, open to residents and students ages five and up, and winners receive cash prizes, publication in Voices, and a spot in the June awards reading.

This year's national judge is acclaimed poet and writer Sun Yung Shin, joining a legacy of literary heavyweights who have judged this competition. For all the rules and to enter, visit grpl.org.

MSU Jazz Studies Program finishes second at National Championship

The Michigan State University Jazz Studies Program has secured a second-place finish at the prestigious National Collegiate Jazz Championship in New York City. Competing at Jazz at Lincoln Center against the top ten programs in the country, the group continued its winning streak, having placed in the top three in every appearance since 2022.

Led by Rodney Whitaker, the ensemble earned a $7,500 prize, while more than 20 students took home individual honors for their outstanding performances, including Aidan Clark, Miles Cole, and Lexi Hamner for "Outstanding Trombone".

SOMI Winter Games kicks off this week!

The 2026 Special Olympics Michigan State winter games are bringing the power of inclusion to Northern Michigan. More than 700 athletes from across the state will compete over three days at venues including Grand Traverse Resort, Howe Ice Arena, and Schuss Mountain.

Sports range from Alpine and Cross-Country skiing to snowboarding, snowshoeing, and figure skating, plus free health screenings through the "Healthy Athletes" program. This year also marks the first-ever Young Athletes Winter Games Showcase for kids ages two to seven.

The games are proudly presented by the Wertz Warriors, who have raised nearly $15 million to support Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

