Morning Buzz: January 26

1. If you love to work outside and enjoy the wilderness, here are a few jobs that might work for you.

The Michigan DNR is hiring for multiple positions ahead of the spring season.

They're seeking "outdoor lovers, conservation-minded folks, and anyone who wants to help wildlife thrive".

People in these roles may assist with wildlife habitat maintenance and improvement, which may include farming, planting trees, cutting clearings, and adjusting water levels. They may also be helping with mowing, landscaping, and facility maintenance duties.

Apply by going to governmentjobs.com/careers/michigan.

2. The Muskegon community is invited to learn more about what's being done across the county to make it a better place to live and work. It's called Livability Lab 4.0, a 100-day celebration.

During the event, hear from 15 different action teams that took on a 100-day challenge - to make great strides in areas like community gardens, birthing justice for black mothers, transportation, autism support, trail systems, and more.

This is a free event and breakfast will be provided. It's coming up next Tuesday, February 6 at the Barclay Place Event Center.

You must register to attend; you can do that on Eventbrite.

3. Registration is now open for the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo. It'll take place on Saturday, June 22nd.

This year's edition will feature four courses including a 12-mile family ride, celebrity riders, and the biggest finish line festival in downtown Grand Rapids. This year 100-percent of the fundraising efforts will support Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

You can learn more and register by going to grgranfondo.com.

4. We recently told you about a $4 million upgrade in progress at Celebration Cinema South in Kentwood with heated reclining seats and a full kitchen and bar.

It's called C Premium. A C Premium show naturally has top-tier seating but also adds Dolby Atmos sound and 4k laser projection for the best sound and picture.

The renovations will happen in phases over the next few months and the theater remains open for business during the refresh.

5. Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to Grand Rapids on Sunday.

You'll get to see record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.

Everything starts at 3 p.m. at Van Andel Arena and tickets are still available. Just head to harlemglobetrotters.com.