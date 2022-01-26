Morning Buzz: January 26

1. Bring on the heat! The Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting its annual chili cook-off next month.

Enjoy chili from Old Dog Tavern and live music at the Kalamazoo Theatre on February 19 starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event is free admission and drinks are available for purchase.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test is required before you can go in.

Masks and social distancing will also be required.

2. Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek is celebrating Black History Month.

The first event is called Sharing the Black Experience. It will feature a panel of five African American community leaders including KCC's President Doctor Adrien L. Bennings.

Dr. Bennings made history by not only being the first woman to serve in the role, but also the first black president at KCC.

Bennings and the other speakers will share their cultural experiences. Listen to them speak for free on February 3 at KCC Binda Performing Arts Center.

For a full list of the school's Black History Month events, visit kellogg.edu/blackhistorymonth.

3. The SATs are going digital in the near future. The College Admissions Test will soon be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday.

Students will instead complete the test on laptops for tablets at testing centers.

The reformed SAT will also be shortened from three to two hours in length. The changes will begin in 2024 in the U.S. and 2023 in other countries.

The retooled SAT comes at a time when a growing number of colleges are eliminating the need to submit scores with an application.

When a digital pilot run was conducted last year, 80 percent of students said the digital version was less stressful.

4. Orange juice production could be facing a tight squeeze in the coming months. Farmers in Florida report a new blow to their crops,k a "greening" disease caused by a tiny bug spreading the bacteria.

The disease kills the stem which holds the fruit, leading the fruit to fall off the tree before it fully forms.

This devastating blow to the industry is expected to create the worst orange production in 75 years.

The impact of this "Greening" disease could trickle down the supply chain, costing shoppers more green as they hit the stores for a carton of Florida orange juice.

5. Oreo is making its own branded frozen treats.

While fans have long been enjoying frozen treats with the classic chocolate sandwich cookie featured in it, those desserts were co-branded with Oreo.

Now the company is making its very own official line of frozen goodies with its own special spin on them. Oreo's line features ice cream, bars, sandwiches, and cones.

The cookie company says these treats are more authentic in that the ice cream is flavored to taste like the iconic creme stuffing, and the cookie pieces are made from actual Oreo cookies.