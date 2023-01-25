Morning Buzz: January 25

1. Everyone is invited to the first-ever City of Kentwood Adaptive Recreation Expo tomorrow.

It starts at 4:30 at the Kentwood Activities Center. Individuals of all abilities and their families can explore the resources, equipment, and programs available to them in West Michigan.

Admission is free and open to everyone.

Learn more at Kentwood.us/adaptive.

2. The popular Green Well Restaurant in Grand Rapids is closing temporarily next week while it undergoes "extensive" renovations.

The restaurant in the East Hills Neighborhood will shut down on January 29 and it's expected to reopen in early February.

Renderings show a green and red color scheme with gray accents and wood paneling. The partition between the bar and dining room is coming down and there will be a bar window.

Takeout orders will be placed in cubbies near the door so people can get in and out quickly.

The reopening date will be announced on The Green Well's website.

3. West Michigan’s premier music awards show, The Jammie Awards, is coming back for the 23rd year. The event is Friday, February 24 at The Intersection.

There will be performances from more than 20 local artists, many being first-time Jammie performers including Myron Elkins, Cal in Red, and Moss Manor.

Entry to the all-ages event is a suggested donation of $5, which supports the independent radio station's mission of "building community through media."

WYCE has also partnered with Feeding America West Michigan. Canned donations will be accepted at the door.

4. The music of the Swedish supergroup ABBA is coming to DeVos Performance Hall! Mania: The Abba Tribute Band will take the stage on Sunday, February 5.

Mania was formed in 1999 and the show has been selling in theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. You'll be able to enjoy two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting, and effects.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and Ticketmaster is the place to go to reserve your seats.

5. A showcase for dancers is making its way back to West Michigan. The 14th annual Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival, also known as RAD Fest, is returning to Kalamazoo this March.

Organizers say this year's three-day festival will feature the works of more than 40 different choreographers from all over the world.

Among the attractions will be five different dance concerts, as well as 'screen dances,' which are choreographed specifically for film.

There will also be master classes for more advanced dancers.

RAD Fest is happening March 3-5 at several different Kalamazoo locations. Tickets go on sale on February 1.

More information can be found at wellspringdance.org.