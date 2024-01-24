Morning Buzz: January 24

1. It was a celebration this week when Russo Ristorante and Mercato officially opened at the Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids.

It's a name synonymous with delicious Italian delights in West Michigan since 1902. This new location is both a fine-dining Italian restaurant and an Italian grocery - made-from-scratch recipes, wine, curated meats, cheeses, bread, pasta, and more.

A true family-owned business - it's operated by the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of Russo's. You can head to russsowine.com for menus, and information and to sign up for their newsletter.

2. Start planning one of the most unforgettable days of your life at this weekend's Winter Bridal Show.

It's January 27 at Devos Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature over one hundred wedding vendors including, photographers, wedding planning and coordinating services, florists, DJs and so much more.

Also at 2 p.m., there will be a bridal fashion show, featuring a variety of silhouettes and details.

Get your tickets ahead of time by going to kohlerexpo.com.

3. Come find the elusive abominable snowman in Kentwood! The city is hosting its 4th annual Flashlight Yeti Hunt this Friday. This year he brought along some friends.

Participants will use their flashlights to search for clues along a mile-long walking path. Everything ends at the clubhouse, where the hunters can enjoy warm drinks, snacks, and yeti photo ops.

It's happening from 5:30-7:30 Friday at Covenant Park. It's $7 per household, and you do need to bring your flashlight.

4. Hundreds of GRPS students are spending this week picking books they will love - many thanks to you, our parent company, Scripps, and the WK Kellogg Foundation.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign kicked off last fall - and together we were able to raise more than $45,000. That goes toward these book fairs, through Grand Rapids Public Schools and Scholastic.

Both Kent Hills and Cesar Chavez are hosting their fairs this week, where every student will be able to choose up to 8 books. East Leonard will host their fair later this spring.

A total of 3,585 books will go toward the students and the 3 schools, hopefully fostering a love of reading for those young learners.

You can continue to give to this campaign - we're already raising money for next year, head to fox17online.com to learn more.

5. A Kent County police dog has added protection.

The sheriff's office posted the news on Facebook -- 'Brady's K9 Fund' donated ballistic vests for K9 officer Chiko.

The department says since 2018, the Ohio-based nonprofit has raised more than $1.25 million to help provide vests for more than 950 police dogs across all 50 states.

If you'd like to help, visit bradysk9fund.com.