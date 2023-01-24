Morning Buzz: January 24

1. Holland Gateway Mission is asking the community for help after a tragic fire.

The Men's Center caught fire, and while no one was hurt, the mission lost all of its food supplies.

This week they're calling out to the community for help restocking their kitchen.

They need non-perishable food items as well as items such as paper plates, cups, cutlery, and more.

Or, if you would like to give financially, visit hopefoundhere.org.

Here’s a complete list of items they need.

2. Congratulations to Courtney Mais of Sparta. She's been selected as the 2023 Michigan Mother Of The Year. She is the 54th woman in Michigan history to hold this honor.

Mais served four-and-a-half years in active-duty Navy. Since being honorably discharged, she's been a full-time single mother to a three-year-old girl. As the newly elected village councilwoman, Mais believes in supporting local and growing the community.

Mais, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention Of American Mothers this April. One honoree will be named the national mother of the year during the convention.

3. Gilmore Car Museum unveiled its 2023 car show and event season schedule.

A couple of notable events: on February 11, have a Pint With The Past. It's a roaring twenties-inspired craft beer-tasting event.

On May 13 enjoy the Vintage Boat Show and Travel Trailer Rally, and Oktoberfest will be on October 15. Enjoy the fall colors, German cars, food, beer, and music.

The full line-up can be found at gilmorecarmuseum.org.

4. Planning a road trip this year? According to a new study from car subscription provider FINN Auto, Michigan is the seventh-best state for road trips.

FINN Auto analyzed each U.S. state based on their average price of car hire, accommodation, fuel prices, and weather, plus the number of accidents and tourist attractions to reveal the best states for a 2023 road trip.

Not to mention, Michigan has hundreds of beautiful places to stop on the road. If you want to get out of Michigan, the top three states for a road trip are Arizona, Texas, and Illinois.

5. We're now a little less than two months away from Oberon Day.

Bell's made it official by announcing that the Michigan craft beer staple will be celebrated on March 20.

Oberon Ale will be available on tap at many bars and stores across the state, but Bell's Eccentric Café on Kalamazoo Avenue will be the hub for Oberon Day fun.

This year's event, dubbed "Camp Oberon," will start at 10 a.m. and include games, live music, and Oberon-themed food.