Morning Buzz: January 23, 2026

Blood donations needed nationwide

The American Red Cross says the nation is facing a serious blood shortage, with hospital demand outpacing donations. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood for emergencies, surgeries, trauma, and cancer treatments, and delays can cost lives.

To help boost donations during this critical time, the Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL during National Blood Donor Month. Donors who give blood, platelets, or plasma through Sunday, January 25 can be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To find a drive near you, head to redcrossblood.org.

Fulton Street Market and World of Winter events cancelled this weekend

Due to the dangerously cold temperatures, Fulton Street Market has canceled tomorrow's market. Organizers say with the extreme cold, frostbite can set in within just 15 minutes of outdoor exposure, and safety comes first for vendors, staff, and shoppers.

The market looks forward to welcoming everyone back next week. If you need help restocking your pantry, resources are available through feedwm.org.

World of Winter events are also canceled this weekend due to the weather.

Acrisure Ampitheatre seeking local artists for community open house

The brand-new Acrisure Ampitheatre will be putting the spotlight on local talent for it's grand opening. Opnr is partnering with Grand Action 2.0 for the free community open house May 16. The artist lineup will be sourced directly from West Michigan's music scene.

Opnr has launched a public call for local artists, from full bands and singer-songwriters to DJs and acoustic acts. Local musicians can submit right now at opnrmusic.com.

Ferris State Alum Shawn Smith leading officiating crew for Super Bowl LX

This year's Super Bowl has a local connection, and it's not a player or an announcer! A Ferris State University alum has been selected to lead the officiating crew for Super Bowl LX.

Shawn Smith is a 1994 graduate and will serve as the lead referee for the February 8 matchup at Levi's Stadium in California. This marks Smith's first on-field Super Bowl assignment after previously serving as an alternate twice.

He is currently in his eighth season as a league referee and will be the final authority on rulings during the game, including announcing penalties and more. You can read more about he assignments at fooballzebras.com.

New girls' sports training facility opening in Caledonia

A new locally-owned training space is stepping up for girls' sports as Strike3 opens in Caledonia!

Built by a West Michigan family, the facility features a fully-turfed infield, dedicated pitching lanes, batting cages, a catchers cave, and a viewing area for families. Strike3 is designed for year-round fastpitch training with a focus on confidence, mentorship, and opportunity for female athletes of all ages and skill levels.

The grand opening celebration is this Saturday from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

