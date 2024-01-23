Morning Buzz: January 23

1. A Michigan-based luxury brand just opened a new store in downtown Grand Rapids. Shinola is known for its watches and leather products but also makes bikes, jewelry, home goods, and more.

The store on Monroe Center and Division held a grand opening celebration over the weekend - with a DJ, free snacks, and more.

The brand opened its first store in Detroit in 2013 and has since expanded nationally, growing in both locations and product offerings.

2. If you need to get somewhere non-stop, Gerald R. Ford International Airport can probably help you do just that.

In a new effort to promote their 30-plus non-stop destinations they've launched "The Great Billboard Hunt".

To join the experience, which runs now through February 18, download GooseChase from the app store. Create an account and use code "grr2024" to access the event, where you can start completing missions.

Each mission encourages you to snap photos of billboards, from Atlanta to Washington D.C., to earn points and win prizes, including a $300 flight voucher, destination collection apparel, limited-edition airport socks, and more.

Learn more by going to grr.org/jointhehunt.

3. True Women's Health in Grand Rapids is hosting a special Galentine's Day cancer testing event in observance of National Cancer Prevention Month.

It's Tuesday, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. at their office in Grand Rapids.

You'll be able to enjoy light refreshments, a short presentation, and a Q&A session with Dr. Diana Bitner, and Dr. Celia Egan.

As part of the event, participants have the option to undergo the Galleri test on-site, a simple blood draw screening for over 50 types of cancers.

Learn more at truewomenshealth.com.

4. Grand Rapids Symphony's Celebration Of Soul Gala is back.

You'll get to enjoy, dinner, a concert, and an after party. It's on February 10 and starts at 5 p.m. at the JW Marriott for dinner and a chance to honor local leaders with this year's Dr. Malinda P. Sapp Legacy Award.

Then it's over to DeVos Performance Hall where R and B powerhouse singer and songwriter Leela James will take the stage. The night ends with a live jazz band and dancing.

To get your tickets head to grsymphony.org.

5. A huge honor for a group of Grand Valley Students. They are the first United States team to win the "Schlesinger Global Family Enterprise Case Competition", in its 11-year history.

The four-day international competition is open to teams of undergraduate and graduate students participants act as consultants and analyze family-owned businesses.

Since its inaugural event in 2013, the competition has welcomed more than 800 competitors from 66 universities and 37 countries.

This was the tenth time Grand Valley has participated in the competition.