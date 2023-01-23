Morning Buzz: January 23

1. A group dedicated to making Grand Rapids healthier and safer wants the input of the community.

The Coalition For Community-Owned Safety has held several events discussing things like police accountability, equitable economic development, and reinvesting in mental and physical health.

Tuesday's topic is "Reinvesting in Affordable Housing; Unpacking the Grand Rapids Housing Crisis." The event is at the Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

After that final meeting, the group will analyze and compare how the city's budget aligns with the communities priorities and initiatives.

2. Applications are open for the 2023 GRPD Youth Police Academy.

YPA is a free and fun opportunity for high school sophomores through seniors who want to learn more about what it's like to be a law enforcement officer. Participants get a hands-on approach to basic police training that includes several areas and specialized units within the department.

The academy will be held from July 10-14. Applications are due by March 31.

More information and applications are available on the city's website.

3. Big congratulations going out to a young local artist. Sydney Kuipers is a student at Forest Hills Northern whose work will appear on the State Of The State Program.

The Great Lakes State, inspired design was prompted by the question, “What makes Michigan strong?”

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist revealed the winner of the design contest open to kindergarten through high school students.

Sydney’s design depicts state symbols like the white-tailed deer, robin, and eastern white pine.

In a video release, Gilchrist said "It's encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students' eyes."

4. Some mornings, it feels like you don't have enough energy to get up and get your coffee. Soon, you'll be able to have that coffee delivered right to your door. DoorDash and Starbucks are expanding their delivery partnership to all 50 U.S. states this year.

Starbucks says they'll offer 95 percent of the items found on in-store menus through DoorDash.

Additionally, they will use stickers on drinks to avoid spills and delivery-specific cupholders for the drivers.

Of course, you can also customize your order, just like when you order in person.

Starbucks delivery via DoorDash is expected to be available nationwide by March.

5. Grab a slice, today is National Pie Day.

The day celebrates all kinds of pies, including fruit pies, berry pies, and cream pies.

People have been enjoying pie for a long time. Pie-making goes all the way back to the Egyptian Neolithic period.

To celebrate, you could bake your own, or go out to buy one and enjoy it with family and friends.