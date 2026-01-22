Morning Buzz: January 22, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Camp Curious registration opens soon!

Registration is opening for Camp Curious at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Pre-K through ninth graders can dive into hands-on camps all summer long, exploring history, science, culture, Lego builds, astronomy, zoology, and more from June 15 through August 7.

New for 2026, Detectives Academy has campers cracking codes and dusting for fingerprints, while Geoquest lets older kids dig into rocks, and fossils while using real geology tools.

Museum members get early access starting Friday, with public registration opening a week later on January 30. Spots fill fast, so be sure to sign up at grpm.org/educlasses.

Wal-Mart hosting nationwide wellness event January 24

Wal-Mart is planning a nationwide health event this Saturday to help people kickstart their 2026 goals. "The Wellness Event" takes place January 24 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at stores across the country.

Customers can stop in for free health screenings, including blood pressure and glucose checks. No-cost flu shots will also be available, and Wal-Mart will also hand out curated wellness sample boxes, plus lower prices on over 1,000 health products to make healthy living more accessible.

Pop-up ski lessons at Pigeon Creek Park

Cross-country ski lessons are back into Pigeon Creek Park in Ottawa County! Beginners can learn the basics Tuesday, January 27, while experience skiers can level up with intermediate technique tonight or try a skate ski lesson this Saturday.

Classes are 90 minutes long with registration required. Ski rentals are available for an additional fee. There are no trail or entry fees. Rentals are $10 for three hours of trail rental, and more dates may be added if the snow sticks around.

Find details and event registration online.

K-Wings Star Wars Night

Star Wars Night is coming to the Kalamazoo Wings this Saturday, January 24. The K-Wings will face off against the Toledo Walleye with the puck dropping at 4:30 P.M.

Fans are encouraged to wear their best Jedi or Sith attire for the galactic showdown presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Get more information at kwings.com.

Sunday Night Funnies return

The Sunday Night Funnies are officially back in Grand Rapids and landing at their new home, Chicago Beef Joint.

Starting this Sunday, January 25, the free weekly stand-up comedy show kicks off its 18th year with comics from Michigan and around the country every Sunday night at 7 P.M.

