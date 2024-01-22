Morning Buzz: January 22

1. Starting today and for the rest of January you can get a free breakfast entrée from any participating West Michigan-area Chick-fil-A restaurant.

All you need to do is go into the app and redeem your choice of a Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, hash brown scramble bowl, egg white grill, or a 4-count Chick-fil-A chick-n-minis.

Also note, that it's limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A account.

2. The Junior League Of Kalamazoo works hard to raise money all year long, and now it's time for the fun part - giving it all away.

The organization has $10,000 that will go to support organizations working toward improving the lives of women and children in their community. Non-profit organizations are welcome to apply for a grant - that can be used for programming, resources, and initiatives that directly benefit women and children.

Applications will be accepted until February 16. Learn more about the Junior League at jlkalamazoo.org.

3. For much of this winter, fans of the slopes have been huffing and puffing about the lack of snow in West Michigan.

But their frustrations are no more as Canonsburg, in Kent County, finally opened late last week and now people have enjoyed their first full weekend on the slopes.

The tubing hill won't open until January 27. Cannonsburg says if conditions continue to stay like this, they just might open a little sooner.

To stay up to date you can go to cannonsburg.com or visit their social media pages.

4. There's a brand-new gym in Grand Rapids built just for the men in Guiding Light's recovery program.

The non-profit offers life-changing addiction services, and exercise is a big part of that. Guiding Light has partnerships with other gyms in town, but this is the first dedicated, inspiring on-site facility for newly recovering men.

Several local builders, contractors, and companies gave money and time to make this happen - including Wolverine Building Group, through its 'Step Up And Step In' initiative that offers in-kind services to area organizations.

5. Experience the virtuosity of pianist Terrence Wilson as he takes center stage with the West Michigan Symphony. Wilson will showcase his brilliance by playing pieces from Mozart, Beethoven, and others. This musical journey will be performed at Frauenthal Center on January 26 and promises an unforgettable evening with a post-concert reception offering an opportunity to mingle with the conductor and musicians.

Those wanting even more can join in on a free lunch 'n learn on January 24 and delve into Wilson's artistry with a q and a session with the artist. Don’t miss Wilson's solo recital at the block on January 27, featuring Russian masterpieces that highlight his extraordinary talent.

More info is at theblockwestmichigan.org.