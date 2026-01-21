Morning Buzz: January 21, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Frederick Meijer Gardens nominated for "Best Sculpture Park" in USA Today

It's time once more to defend our title! Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is looking for a four-peat after being nominated once again for "Best Sculpture Park" in the USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The Grand Rapids staple has taken home the top honor for the last three years running, and is the only Michigan location nominated in the category for 2026.

This comes on the heels of a historic year for the Gardens, which just reported an all-time attendance record of over 881,000 visitors in 2025. Fans can cast their vote once per day now through February 16 at 10best.usatoday.com.

Raising Cane's in Portage is hiring!

The popular fast food chain Raising Cane's is officially set to open its brand-new restaurant at 6005 S Westnedge Ave in Portage on Tuesday, February 17!

But before the hand-battered, cooked-to-order chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Cane's toast, and coleslaw can be made in-house every day, they need folks to make it! The restaurant needs to hire a team of 135 crew members to staff the location.

The company is promising a robust benefits package for employees, including weekly pay, flexible scheduling, 401k matching, and even pet insurance! You can get more information at jobs.raisingcanes.com.

Wedgwood Christian Services hosting human trafficking awareness event

You may not realize it, but Michigan consistently ranks in the top ten nationally for human trafficking cases, with Grand Rapids cited as the second-largest "hotspot" in the state behind Detroit. The National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 340 cases in Michigan in 2024 alone, which is the seventh highest in the country.

Wedgwood Christian Services is working to change those statistics with a free event tomorrow night called "The Story You Don't See". The free, interactive session takes place at Wealthy Theatre starting at 6:30 P.M. Organizers say the event will challenge what you think you know about trafficking and teach you to spot the signs. More information is available at wedgwood.org.

Speak Up, Speak Out resource event

Hoap Inc. is inviting families to the Kroc Center this Saturday for the inaugural "Speak Up, Speak Out" resource event. Aimed at families with children 12 and older, this free community gathering focuses on open conversations regarding addiction, mental health awareness, and violence prevention.

This will be held from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M., and attendees can connect with local service providers to find support without stigma.

"Primary Trust" at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo is starting off the new year with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Primary Trust", and opening night is tomorrow!

This heartwarming and funny story follows Kenneth, a longtime bookstore worker forced to step out of his comfort zone and find new beginnings after his shop closes. Directed by Broadway veteran and Kalamazoo native Jerry Dixon, the show is already seeing record demand, with two extra performances added for January 24 and 31.

The run continues through February 1. Visit farmersalleytheatre.com for tickets and showtimes.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok