Morning Buzz: January 20, 2026

Muskegon Rescue Mission renovates men's shelter and food pantry

The Muskegon Rescue Mission is celebrating the completion of a $1.5 million renovation to its men's shelter and community food pantry!

This is a major milestone in the "Change Happens Here" campaign, focused on restoring dignity and creating real, lasting change for neighbors in need. Upgrades include a new tiered shelter model, a choice-based food pantry that lets guests shop with dignity, and updated living spaces with classrooms and fitness areas.

The team is inviting the community to see the transformation firsthand. Visit muskegonmission.org to learn more.

Loutit District Library's Winter Reading Challenge

The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven has kicked off its annual "Winter Reading Challenge"! The goal is simple: read for 300 minutes - that totals to five hours - between now and the end of the month.

If you hit a "bingo" on their reading card, you earn a gourmet hot cocoa kit from Patricia's Chocolate. Complete the whole board for a chance to win a "cozy day in" bundle with pizza, a blanket, and books.

You can track your progress on the Beanstack app or a paper log. The challenge wraps up with a read-a-thon on January 31. Visit loutitlibrary.org for more information.

Corewell Health adds organ donation registry through MyChart

Corewell Health has launched a new, first-of-its-kind tool in MyChart that lets patients register as organ, eye, and tissue donors right from their health portal. In three months, over 2,300 people signed up, landing Corewell Health in the top 10 nationwide for donor registrations through the tool developed with Donate Life America and Epic.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and help dozens more, at a time when nearly 2,700 people in Michigan are waiting for a transplant.

John Mellencamp coming to Acrisure Ampitheatre

Whether it's Jack and Diane, Pink Houses, or Hurts So Good, you've probably heard the music of John Mellencamp. The "R-O-C-K in the USA" singer is bringing his greatest hits to Acrisure Ampitheater.

The "Dancing Words" tour is the first time he's performing all of his greatest hits in one night, including some he hasn't played live in over a decade. The show is July 10, and tickets to the general public go on sale this Friday at acrisureampitheater.com.

