Morning Buzz: January 2, 2025

1. The nominations are in, and now it's time to pick the winners of Best Of Grand Rapids!

You have the opportunity to vote for your favorite places to shop, dine, drink, and more.

The winners will be featured in the May/June 2025 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

Fox 17 is up for favorite local TV station, as well as best female and male TV personality with Janice Allen, Michelle Dunaway, Josh Berry, Elliot Grandia, and Todd Chance all up for the win!

You have untilJanuary 10 to cast a ballot!



2. Looking for something fun and free to do with the family? Head to the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts for their Centennial Free Day today, and every Thursday this month!

It's all in celebration of their Centennial, which will officially be in July. You can enjoy free admission on Thursdays to the museum and gallery shop. Plus hours are extended on Thursdays until 8 p.m.

You can plan your next visit at kiarts.org.

3. This weekend, there's an opportunity to get up close to them and many other fantastical creatures at Unicorn World, coming to Devos Place.

Guests will be immersed in the magical world of unicorns. From meeting unique, animatronic animals, to exploring the enchanted forest, to unicorn-themed arts and crafts and a whole lot more!

Come enjoy a day of family fun and experience the magic of Unicorn World for yourself! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.



4. For the second year running Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week has hosted a design contest and they're thrilled to announce this year's winner!

Local artist Nichole M.K. Lindhorn took the prize this year with her whimsical artwork, featuring cheerful anthropomorphic craft beverages. These images will be printed on free commemorative stickers available throughout Kalamazoo County during KCBW, February 1-8. Lindhorn will also receive a cash prize and be featured on the event website and social media.

You can see it all at kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.

5. It’s rainbow ice time for the K-Wings. The Hockey for Everyone game is presented by United Way of South Central Michigan.

The Wings take on the Bloomington Bison on Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7. Join the team as they continue the initiative to ensure everyone can experience the greatest game on earth, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, or background.

Check out the only rainbow surface in pro-hockey and get your very own set of limited-edition K-Wings pom poms. There is also a special jersey auction after the game.

Head to k-wings.com for info and tickets.