Morning Buzz: January 19

1. Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties. New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify.

GVSU President Phiomena Mantella says she doesn't want finances to be a barrier for students.

2. Pine Rest opened a new 12 bed residential unit in Cutlerville.

The facility aims to help those struggling with substance abuse disorder take a gradual approach to recovery.

The organization says it expects to be able to treat 400 additional patients now.

The additional beds mean they are able to provide accommodations and meals for short-term patients for up to 30 days.

3. A non-profit connecting job seekers with disabilities to opportunities launched their second paper shredding program office in Grand Haven.

Beyond 26 will be accepting drop-offs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Covenant Life Church.

A $10 donation is recommended to support the program. Proceeds from the paper shredding program benefit the organization's efforts to help job-seekers gain independence.

4. A sensory-friendly Grand Rapids Griffins Hockey Game is set.

Hockey Without Barriers will take place on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

Beer City Dog Biscuits, Red Glasses Movement, and Huntington National Bank will be donating tickets to 450 individuals with disabilities to allow all to enjoy hockey.

Each individual can also request a ticket to bring a family member or caregiver along with them to enjoy the fun.

Additional family members are able to purchase discounted tickets for $15 while supplies last.

To reserve and buy tickets, visit the events page at redglassesmovement.org.

5. Today is a day to celebrate one of America's favorite salty, buttery snacks, popcorn!

Popcorn was used by Aztecs in the 16th century for headdresses during ceremonies, honoring their God of Maize and Fertility.

Popcorn, as a food, started becoming popular in the U.S. in the middle 1800s.

In the 1900s, peanuts and molasses were added, and the infamous Cracker Jacks were born.

Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year, more than any other country in the world.