Morning Buzz: January 17

1. Broadleaf Brewery is bringing the fun of pickleball to their Kentwood location, and the kickoff is coming up on January 20 at noon.

You can sign up now for a free membership and start booking your court times for their brand-new court inside the taproom. Play a game of pickleball with friends, then enjoy a refreshing craft beer or cocktail afterward.

As part of the celebration on January 20, they will drop a new collab beer, plus have all your favorites on tap, cocktail specials, food features, and live music by That Beatles Thing starting at 8 p.m.

2. Come and celebrate Presidential Brewing Co's 5th anniversary on February 19, President's Day.

They'll be open from noon to 10 p.m. with a special food menu, new beer releases, a special Sherbert Hoover flight, live music, presidential bingo, and more.

Also, electoral college mug club memberships will finally be available again.

Learn more by heading to their website or Facebook page.

3. West Michigan will get to "relish" a visit from the Wienermobile later this week.

The iconic vehicle will be at the Knapp's Corner D&W on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then on Saturday, it'll be at Forest Hills Foods from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, Oscar Mayer recently shared on their social media pages that they're looking for 12 new "hot doggers" to drive Wienermobiles around the country. It's a one-year, full-time gig paying $35,600.

The company says they're looking for "outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile".

4. Kalamazoo is ready to get its groove on, preparing again to host the Midwest regional alternative dance festival or rad fest. It runs from February 29 through March 3.

RadFest features the works of over 35 different choreographers and 12 screen dance makers from Russia, the Netherlands, Japan, Korea, Turkey, New York City, Chicago, and other U.S. cities.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary, RadFest will present a special Michigan-made performance on February 29 at 7 p.m.

To get tickets to performances or to register for master classes head to midwestradfest.org.

5. A pair of special candlelit walks this season at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are highlighting winter's magic at the park.

The hikes are taking place on Saturday, February 10 and Saturday, February 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the park's dune climb.

You may arrive anytime between 6 to 7:30 p.m. to join park rangers and volunteers to "experience the park after dark".

The one-mile path, which follows a portion of the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, is on flat terrain that will be lit by luminaries. The self-guided hike should take 30 minutes to one hour.

The event is free with a park entrance pass or annual pass, which may be purchased in person or online.