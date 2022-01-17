Morning Buzz: January 17

1. Lena Meijer passed away at the age of 102. Her contributions to the Grand Rapids area extends well beyond the grocery store aisles. Spectrum Health Leadership praise the Meijers for their contributions to the city's Medical Mile. After growing up on a farm, Lena's passion for the outdoors helped the family create Meijer Gardens. Instead of sending flowers or cards, memorial contributions can be made to her namesake, The Lena Meijer Children's Garden.

2. Today we're celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in West Michigan. Many events are going on to enhance those celebrations and to remind people why this day is so important.

3. This week Americans will get a little more help trying to access free Covid Home Test Kits. The White House announced the website designed to help distribute those test kits will launch Wednesday. A phone line will also be created for those who don't have computer access.

4. Microsoft is helping people talk to teams. The tech giant is making the Walkie-Talkie feature of its Microsoft Teams program across new devices. The feature was exclusive to Android since 2020, but now those with iPhones and iPads can use it too.

5. Cheerios is bringing back their Chocolate Strawberry and Chocolate Cheerios Valentine's Day packs for a limited time. The cereal brings the cocoa flavor with the lovely touch of pink heart- shaped O's as part of these options. The brand is also introducing two new yogurt flavors by Yoplait, Creamy Vanilla and Chocolate and Creamy Mocha and Chocolate. The treats are already available in retail stores.

