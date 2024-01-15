Morning Buzz: January 15

1. Send your kids or grandkids on a nature-filled learning adventure with Zoolittles at the John Ball Zoo!

The Zoolittles program was launched last year to offer programming to preschool-aged children.

Registration opens on January 20 for the next session offering preschoolers hands-on experiences in nature. Developed for social, emotional, and cognitive growth, Zoolittles provides outdoor exploration based on children's interests.

Three-year-olds meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and four and five-year-olds on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Secure your child's spot today and don't miss out on the caregiver info session on January 17 from 5-6:30 p.m.

You can get more info at jbzoo.org.

2. Get ready for a "wild" musical adventure with the Grand Rapids Symphony! This one-of-a-kind concert, titled Wild Symphony, is inspired by author Dan Brown's book of the same name.

It features engaging poems brought to life through music, movement, and visuals. This family-friendly event on January 20 starts at 9 a.m. at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. There will be pre-concert activities that let the kiddos get up close to the instruments. The concert officially starts at 10. John Ball Zoo will be there with some animal-themed fun too!

The concert is narrated by Edye Evans Hyde and is a one-hour show for all ages. Tickets start at $10 and are available in person, by phone, or online.

3. There's always so much happening at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park and to help us all plan out our year, they've released their 2024 calendar of major events on their website.

Plan to come see exhibitions like "Forest of Dreams" or some engaging family events, including "Animal Adventures" and "Winter Family Day," and immerse yourself in the duality of art and nature.

Delight in diverse cultural events, concerts, and educational programming, making Meijer Gardens a haven for 2024. Explore orchids, bonsai, daylilies, and dahlias in spectacular plant shows. Don't miss the 20th anniversary celebration of the Lena Meijer Children's Garden and more.

Check meijergardens.org/calendar for the latest updates.

4. Snowfest is coming back to downtown Muskegon for its 38th year.

The fun all happens Saturday, February 3 with cornhole, snow volleyball, and Battle Of The Bowls.

This year's festivities will also include a brand-new disc golf putting tournament, axe throwing, euchre tournament, pre-party, and trivia-themed after-party.

Don't miss the Bloody Mary contest showcasing the talents of local downtown bars and restaurants in the downtown Muskegon social district.

Get all the details at jcimuskegon.org or check out their Facebook page.

5. Four new peeps have been unveiled ahead of Easter.

Three are store exclusives, and the new peeps are Rice Krispies Treats, at Walmart; Icee Blue Raspberry, at Target; sour strawberry, at Kroger's family of stores; and s'mores graham cracker dipped in milk chocolate, which is not store-exclusive.

Pennsylvania-based "just born quality confections" makes the marshmallow treats -- that are a staple of the Easter season.