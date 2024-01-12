Morning Buzz: January 12

1. What does the Muskegon community look like? What experiences have the people living there endured when it comes to prejudice, acceptance, discrimination, and more? A new program from the Muskegon Area District Library, Muskegon Community College, and the Hackley Public Library is digging deeper into this conversation.

It's called "Humans of Muskegon" and everyone is invited to listen and watch the stories - the 15-minute recording is online at madl.org/humans.

Then, in both February and April, the public is invited to two sessions where small groups can discuss these topics, listen, engage, and develop a better understanding of what makes up the community.

2. A new housing program specifically for women has opened at the site of the former Hope Lodge on Jefferson Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Degage Ministries is using the facility, part of its complex care housing program, to offer transitional housing and support services for over two dozen homeless women.

The initiative is believed to be the first in the state to target women with significant medical and mental health needs and who often use EMS, police, and other emergency services. Mayor Rosalyn Bliss and other dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon cutting yesterday.

3. When the snow flies, make the most of it and go out and enjoy it. The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department helping to make that a bit easier and more accessible.

They just shared their top picks for sledding in Grand Rapids Parks and introduced free sled libraries.

You can use sleds for free outside the Division's libraries at Mulick, Richmond, and Plaster Creek Parks.

If you just need a hill - the best parks to hit in Grand Rapids are Highland, Mary Waters, Mulick, Plaster Creek, and Richmond.

4. A heads up for all you anglers out there -- the date is set for Michigan's shortest fishing season of the year.

The *sturgeon season* on Cheboygan County's Black Lake will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 3.

All anglers must register online to participate, and those 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.

Only six of these large fish can be harvested this year.

To learn more, just head to michigan.gov/sturgeon.

5. A popular West Michigan restaurant is expanding and operating under a new name.

"Adobe In & Out" changed its name to "Adobe Mexican Kitchen".

Their Fulton Street restaurant will move less than a mile away to the former "El Sombrero" along 'Bridge Street'.

They plan to open there in August-- and will continue operating the Fulton Street location until then.

"Adobe" is also adding a new restaurant in Walker that's slated to open sometime this June.

They're also rolling out a new website this winter.