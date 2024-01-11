Morning Buzz: January 11

Prev Next

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 11, 2024

1. The Kalamazoo Community is invited to have a say in the future of where they live. The city is hosting a workshop and an open house focusing on four specific areas: Exchange Alley and Farmers Alley, Rose Street Plaza, the North Kalamazoo Mall, and Burdick Street between Lovell and Cedar. The workshop is Tuesday, January 16 with a presentation and a call to participants to pick their favorite plans. During the open house on Wednesday, stakeholders can review the preferred options and offer comments. Both events are from 5:30-7:30 at the downtown branch of the Kalamazoo Public Library. Head to kalamazoocity.org for more information. 2. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Muskegon Museum Of Art is hosting a free community day on Monday, January 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You're invited to explore the galleries with Muskegon High School student guides, participate in an MLK day craft, and take an interactive museum tour of African American artists whose work is in the MMA permanent collection. Also during MLK day, kids can pick up a fun coloring activity inspired by the highlighted works of art. 3. Join Grand Rapids Ballet at Frederik Meijer Gardens for Winter Nights. Starting at the end of this month, Meijer Gardens will host these Tuesday night events, where you can enjoy an experimental night of food, drinks, and entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Grand Rapids Ballet will be performing as a special guest on the evening of February 6. Learn more by going to meijergardens.org/winter. 4. Those who love those sweet comfy recliners at Celebration Cinema will love the news that the Celebration Cinema South location near 60th and Kalamazoo is investing close to $4 million in a renovation over the next few months that will upgrade that location to match others in the area. Those new spacious seats with heated backs aren't the only thing being upgraded. There's a new full kitchen and bar with expanded food and beverage options including service right to your seat, new carpet, flooring, and paint, and a new premium viewing experience auditorium. All renovations are expected to be completed by the end of April this year. 5. Wolverines fans are gobbling up all sorts of swag and merchandise fresh off of the team's national championship victory. Kellogg's rolled out a limited edition of Froot Loops. The exclusive box shows Toucan Sam giving a thumbs up and shouting "Go Bloo." While the image shows only "maize and blue" Froot Loops, the box does not contain any cereal. Each box costs $18.17, an homage to the year the University of Michigan was founded. Just like the Wolverines, Kellogg’s has close bonds with the state of Michigan. The cereal giant was founded in Battle Creek in 1906 and still runs several operations out of the city.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.