Morning Buzz: January 10

1. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol.

Irvine, who has hosted several Food Network shows including "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," will be at Grand Rapids Total Wine and More Saturday for a meet and greet and bottle signing event for Irvine’s Spirits.

A portion of the profits goes to the Robert Irvine Foundation, which looks to support service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. To find more information on the event go to irvinespirits.com.

2. Who says you can only play golf when it's warm out? In Kalamazoo, they're getting ready for the Winter Golf Classic.

It'll return to woods lake on January 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event will offer a 9-hole golf course on the frozen lake. Drinks will be available for purchase from coffee rescue.

Register online at kzooparks.org/wintergolf. All proceeds from the event will benefit First Tee of West Michigan.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is celebrating the life of the late astronaut Roger B. Chaffee.

January marks 56 years since the Grand Rapids native died during a rehearsal launch of the Apollo 1 Mission. He was just 31 and the mission would have been his first time in space.

Next month on February 10 and 11 the museum and Grand Valley State University are holding an event called Roger That. Astronaut Jose Hernandez will speak at the university's Pew Campus and the museum is hosting a public celebration with hands-on STEM activities. You can learn more on the museum's website.

4. Add it to your calendar now, the perfect date night for Valentine's Day. Midtown Live is hosting "Decades Of Love: A Timeless Tribute".

The show features a supergroup line-up of Michigan-based artists who will perform timeless love songs from Etta James, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Adele, Journey, and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. You can buy tickets at themidtowngr.com.