Morning Buzz: February 9

1. Tulip Time Festival is welcoming Fiddlefire back to the world-famous tulip festival.

They'll perform at Tulip Time for the tenth year on May 9 at 7 p.m. Built from members and friends of the musical panning family, they return to share their exceptional talent, humor, and charm.

A Tulip Time Showcase with Fiddlefire will replace the annual dazzle.

People holding tickets for dazzle will have the option to transfer their tickets to the Fiddlefire show or request a full refund.

The Tulip Time Festival runs from May 6 through 14. Details are at tuliptime.com.

2. If you're looking for a new fur baby, now might be the time. Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with shelters across the state to help you adopt.

Starting today through February 15, 40 participating shelters will drop adoption fees for cats and dogs to just $50.

The annual event has been making bringing home your next snuggle buddy, running partner, or playmate easier since 2016, helping over 138,000 pets find loving forever families.

3. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On Friday, Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary as thousands from around the world come together to honor those with disabilities.

Here in West Michigan, the Lakes Church in Fruitport will host this event. Guests enter on a red carpet, there will be hair and makeup stations, show shining areas, limo rides, and more. Everything is complimentary.

To learn more or to volunteer head to mylakes.church.

4. Mackinac Island needs your help to remain on top of a coveted list.

They're putting the call out to all visitors to cast their vote for the island in Travel and Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards.

Last July Mackinac Island earned the number one spot as the best island in the continental U.S. and is looking to keep that title again in 2023.

Head to the website to vote until February 27.

5. Another shipwreck discovery in the Great Lakes.

The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water around 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point on Lake Superior.

The Nucleus sank on September 14, 1869, when it was downbound from Marquette carrying a load of iron ore. The Nucleus was no stranger to accidents though. It had already sunk twice, and in 1854, rammed and sank the side-wheeler S.S. Detroit in Lake Huron.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered it in the summer of 2021 and positively identified the wreck last year.