Morning Buzz: February 8

1. The John Ball Zoo is now a founding member of a national program to save wild red pandas.

The zoo has supported the conservation of the pandas for years and says this is a big honor for all involved. The program is through the Association Of Zoos And Aquariums - and it's called Saving Animals Through Extinction, or SAFE.

The red panda is the 41st safe species program. The group will work together to create and protect habitats for the red pandas around the world.

2. Bring all your best friends and enjoy a relaxing, fun-filled weekend at Downtown Holland's Popular Girlfriends Weekend.

It's happening March 1-3. During the three-day event, you'll be able to shop, wine, dine, and indulge. Registration for the event is just $50 per person, which includes a swag bag stuffed with fun goodies, a coupon book full of savings to over 60 participating shops and restaurants, hands-on activities and classes at participating merchants, the chance to win great giveaways, and more.

Register online at girlfriendsweekend.org and book your hotel now.

3. Here’s another event for the ladies in Grand Rapids! The West Michigan Women's Expo will be going on from March 15-17 at Devos Place.

The expo will offer hundreds of exhibits, a garden rest area, book authors, DIY activities, main stage entertainment, shopping, and so much more.

The first 300 attendees, per day, will receive a complimentary tote bag plus there will be concessions and a specialty drink area where you can relax and recharge.

Get your tickets at kohlerexpo.com.

4. Fat Tuesday is coming soon and there's a celebration set to mark the occasion at the Polish Falcons Hall in Muskegon on Friday.

Enjoy live Polka music, great food, and drinks - including a cash bar. Every ticket sold includes two paczkis of course!

It's held from 7 to 10 pm and tickets and more info can be found at muskegonpolishfest.com.

5. Want a new look for free? It's all business up front and party in the back with great clips and Kawasaki ahead of the biggest football party of the year.

The first 15,000 fans who head to greatclips.com/biggamegreatmullets can register for a coupon at any participating great clips salon. This is all inspired by Kawasaki's first ever mullet-fueled Super Bowl spot for the ridge side by side where people and animals all start growing mullets.